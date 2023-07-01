How to complete Live and Let Live in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, side quests play a significant role in obtaining highly beneficial rewards. These encompass various crafting materials utilized for forging powerful swords, experience points, ability points, and Gil (the in-game currency). These items hold great importance and provide substantial assistance throughout your adventure. The side quests in Final Fantasy 16 primarily involve completing the challenges presented by random characters.

Most of them entail exploring a designated area to locate a specific item or a person requested by an NPC. Live and Let Live is a side quest that involves interacting with a character named Kveta, who then tasks you with finding a lost Sellsword Josef.

That said, the task of searching for the Sellsword is challenging due to the presence of a mini goblin boss. This article provides guidance on successfully completing the Live and Let Live quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: how to complete Live and Let Live

Kveta can be easily identified by a mark (!) above her (Image via Square Enix)

In Final Fantasy 16, the Live and Let Live side quest becomes available upon finishing the main quest known as Blood From the Stone. To initiate the quest, head towards the Bokland Markets in the Dhalmekian Republic region. Upon arrival, your objective is to find a woman named Kveta, who can be easily identified by a mark (!) above her.

Engage in communication with Kveta, and once you agree to her request, your quest will commence. The primary goal of this mission is to locate a missing Sellsword. Once your interaction with Kveta is finished, your next task is to engage with a Refugee who is located nearby.

You simply need to proceed forward to find her. Unaware of the absence of the Sellsword, she suggests that you continue ahead and seek advice from someone else.

Engage with the Refugee (Image via Square Enix)

Proceed forward, and you will encounter two Refugees. Engage with one of them, and she will divulge details about a gray-haired man. Additionally, she will provide directions to where they last spotted him.

Follow the sign (!) to reach your destination (Image via Square Enix)

Follow the path the Refugee indicates, which will be marked with a directional sign (!). Once you arrive, you will encounter a group of Goblins led by their Prince. Your next objective is to engage in combat with the Goblin Prince. Upon successfully defeating him, a cutscene unfolds, revealing the appearance of Josef, the missing Sellsword.

Josef describes how he set out on a mission to find the Goblins who had stolen the food and other resources from the Bokland region. Upon discovering their whereabouts, the Goblin Prince approached and revealed the poor conditions they were facing. The Goblins suffered from starvation and lacked the knowledge to survive in the dry lands. That is why Josef has taken on the responsibility of teaching them survival skills.

Josef also advises you not to disclose his whereabouts to Kveta. He simply instructs you to inform Kveta that he is well and occupied with a mission. Your final objective is to return to the Bokland Market once more to interact with Kveta. Upon reaching the Market, engage with Kveta again to conclude the quest. Following the quest's completion in Final Fantasy 16, you will be rewarded with 900 EXP, 800 Gil, 30 Renown, 20 Wyrrite, and 1 Meteorite.

