How to complete Moving Heaven and Earth in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 features a plethora of side quests that present engaging challenges and an enjoyable gameplay experience. To embark on these quests, players must first interact with certain characters who subsequently offer specific objectives to fulfill. These quests can be accessed within the game and entail an exploration of various regions. While certain quests may involve straightforward tasks such as collecting and delivering items, others present battles against powerful enemies.

Engaging in the side quests within Final Fantasy 16 holds significance as it grants valuable crafting materials as rewards. These materials play a vital role in forging formidable weapons within the game. To safeguard a girl, the Moving Heaven and Earth quest necessitates the elimination of a group of perilous creatures.

This article presents a guide on how to successfully accomplish the Moving Heaven and Earth quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: How to complete Moving Heaven and Earth

Your initial step is to engage with "Bohumil, the Head Botanist" (Image via Square Enix)

The Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16 provides access to most of the game's side quests, which can be unlocked by interacting with specific characters. However, the availability of these side quests depends on your progress in the main missions. These quests occur during or after completing certain missions in the main campaign. The Moving Heaven and Earth quest becomes accessible when you reach the main mission titled "The Hunter and the Hunted" in Final Fantasy 16.

Open the map and choose the Orabelle Downs region (Image via Square Enix)

To initiate the quest, you first engage with "Bohumil, the Head Botanist" at the Hideaway. Once you've interacted, your quest will commence. This quest aims to find Bohumil's assistant, who has gone missing. To locate her, access the map and choose the Orabelle Downs region. Use Fast Travel to reach the location; finding her is easy upon arrival.

Simply follow the exclamation mark (!) (Image via Square Enix)

While searching for Bohumil's assistant, you will hear her screams. Once you arrive at the location called The Vineyard, you will face a challenge, defeating a dangerous group of spiders called Vine Spinners.

Use of your Eikonic powers (Image via Square Enix)

To overcome this obstacle, utilize your Eikonic powers like Rising Flames and Gouge to eliminate the spiders. Upon successfully eliminating them, you will be rewarded with some crafting materials, Valley Madder 2, Sharp Fang 4, and some Ability Points and EXP.

Collect the samples (Image via Square Enix)

Following that, you engage in an interaction with Bohumil's assistant. Subsequently, your next task, which involves acquiring the Vineyard Soil Sample from the same location, is unveiled. Collecting these samples is straightforward, as they will be marked with an exclamation point (!) for easy visibility.

Once you have gathered all the samples, your final objective is to utilize FastTravel to return to the Hideaway and deliver them to Bohumil. This action marks the conclusion of the quest. Upon completing the quest, you will be rewarded with 18 EXP, 20 Sharp Fangs, 30 Bloody Hides, and 10 Valley Madder.

Poll : 0 votes