How to complete Payback in Final Fantasy 16

Out of 76 side quests in Final Fantasy 16, "Payback" is one such. This side quest can be encountered while doing the "Out of the Shadow" main quest, which is the 35th quest in the main story. Like most of the side quests in the game, you will find this in The Hideaway too.

Completing all the side quests in Final Fantasy 16 can take time. So, you can skip a few, as not all are important for achieving the main narrative. "Payback" is an important one all players must do as it unlocks a critical reward.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to do to complete the "Payback" side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the "Payback" side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

You can initiate this side quest in the main storyline while doing the "Out of the Shadow" quest. You will have to do the following things to complete this side quest:

You will have to go to Clive's Chamber. Upon arrival, you will have to interact with The Reading Table. This will initiate the quest for you.

You will need to meet Gaute to solve a dispute with the ledger. He will tell you that he has a couple of pending debts that you must repay for him.

You must meet Martha in the Martha's Rest region for the first unpaid debt and repay Gaute's debt. This lies in The Imperial Province of Rosaria.

For the second payment, you will have to go to Northreach. This place is near The Veil, which lies in The Holy Empire of Sanbreque. It would be best to meet Isabelle and clear Gaute's pending debt here.

You must meet Charon in a shop near The Hideaway for the third unpaid debt. You will have to talk to her after paying off the debt. This will initiate a cutscene that will mark the completion of the "Payback" side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

What are the rewards for completing the "Payback" side quest?

You will get the following rewards for completing this side quest in the game:

25 Wyrrite

50 Sharp Fangs

1 Meteorite

130 Experience Points

20 Renown

Cid's Goblet

Cid's Goblet is one of the 22 collectibles needed to complete the Wall of Memories in this game.

That covers everything you need to know about the "Payback" side quest in Final Fantasy 16. Feel free to mention something in the comments below if we missed something.

