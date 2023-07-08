Final Fantasy 16 has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. The RPG title has offered Final Fantasy fans a vast open world with various main and side quests. Fans will encounter a unique side quest called Trading Places among these story-driven missions. This particular questline has two parts, and fans can commence the plot for this quest by visiting a location called Boklad.

This article will provide a brief walkthrough of the side quest called Trading Places in Final Fantasy 16.

How to easily unlock Trading Places in Final Fantasy 16

The main objective of the Trading Places questline revolves around helping an NPC called Eloise in her plan to purchase Bearers and relocate them to an area called Kasjlok. This will ensure that the beasts will live safely and free.

Bokland quest location in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via FP Good Game YT)

Here's how you can commence the side quest in the game:

Head to Boklad and speak to Eloise. She will ask you to defeat beasts in a settlement close to Laetny's Cleft.

You can fast-travel to Laetny's Cleft and then keep walking down the path on the right from the fast-travel spawn.

When nearing the settlement, you will slowly start encountering groups of goblins you must defeat.

Upon entering the village, you will meet a final group. Defeating the goblins will give you the following items: 40x Sharp Fang, 60x Bloody Hide, 900 EXP, 108 Ability Points, and 504 Gil.

After defeating all the goblins, head back to Boklad by fast-traveling from Laetny's Cleft or on foot and speaking to Eloise and Theodore.

Speaking to the quest-giver will trigger the final cutscene for the mission, where Eloise and Theodore will talk about the good you have done for them. Moreover, this will also finish the Trading Places part 1 quest. The rewards for completing Trading Places include 50 Wyrrite, 1x Meteorite, 1x Black Blood, 700 EXP, 1,200 Gil, and 50 Renown.

You can use these currencies and resources to upgrade your character's skills and equipment while progressing in Final Fantasy 16.

The Trading Places questline will offer one more mission after this once your character level reaches 44. The second Trading Places mission can be picked up from Theodore in Tabor and features a similar mission premise. Upon finishing that, you will complete the entire questline from the two mentioned NPCs in Final Fantasy 16.

While Eloise and Theodore are vital side characters in the game, they only provide a handful of side missions, including the Trading Places questline.

