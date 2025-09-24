Silent Hill F, the latest survival horror game, throws players into relentless challenges where counterattacks are their only means of survival. Mastering this mechanic requires proper focus on the enemy's attack pattern and understanding the right moment to strike. Successful counterattacks also depend on how well you manage your Sanity, which is a critical resource that helps activate Focus mode in the game.

This article guides you on how to counterattack in Silent Hill F.

How can you counterattack enemies in Silent Hill F?

Notice the red flash indicator

You can easily counterattack enemies once you get the hang of the red flash indication provided by the game. Certain enemies will display a red flash when they come close to you, indicating the perfect time to strike them. This also requires you to focus closely on the enemy's attack patterns.

Wait for the fash indicator before strike (Image via KONAMI || Sportskeeda Gaming)

When they start attacking, simply dodge them, and once you see the red flash, it’s time to attack. You get only a small window to do this before the enemy begins their next assault, so it’s crucial to understand this timing for a successful counterattack.

Activate Focus mode

You can also enhance your counterattacking ability by activating Focus mode. This helps you clearly identify the attack window, making enemies more visible even in darker environments. That said, note that using this strategy will reduce your Sanity level.

Activate the Focus mode to identify the attack window clearly (Image via KONAMI || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Since Sanity is directly linked to the protagonist's HP, depleting it completely will begin to drain her health. Hence, it's best to use this mode only when needed and restore your Sanity whenever it's not in use. It is worth noting that not all attacks can be countered.

There are certain enemies that do not feature any red flash indicator. For those, it's best to focus on their attack pattern, dodging their strikes and attacking when they come within range or after they've missed an attack.

How to restore Sanity in Silent Hill F

Here are all the methods by which you can easily restore Sanity after it is depleted:

You can either rest at a Hokara Shrine or choose the Clear Mind option to restore Sanity.

or choose the to restore Sanity. Consuming certain items, like the Divine Water , can restore Sanity.

, can restore Sanity. You can use an Omamori (Bamboo) charm to increase your maximum Sanity.

to increase your maximum Sanity. Look for Blank Ema tablets for praying at Hokora Shrines to increase Sanity. However, this will cost Faith.

