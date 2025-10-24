How to craft knives and gloves in CS2

The latest CS2 update has shocked the entire community, introducing a major change to the game’s economy. Now, players can use the Trade-Up Contract to craft knives and gloves, two of the rarest and most expensive cosmetic items in the game. While this update has crashed the market, many players might be curious to try the new feature to unlock some unique items for their inventory.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about crafting knives and gloves in CS2.

How to unlock knives and gloves using Trade-Up Contracts in CS2

To start crafting, open your Trade-Up Contract from the in-game inventory. Before the update, this feature allowed players to exchange 10 lower-rarity skins for one of a higher tier, and Covert skins were not tradable as they were the highest rarity weapon skins.

Ad

Trending

Ad

However, the new update allows players to craft knives and gloves using 5 Covert weapon skins in the Trade-Up Contract. Simply drag and drop the red rarity skins from your inventory in the contract, and click the green Proceed button in the bottom right.

So far, the third-party Trade-Up calculators have been unable to provide enough information regarding the possible outcomes. However, it seems like all the Covert skins must be from the same collection to increase your chances of getting a rare knife or glove.

Ad

For example, if you have all the Covert skins from the Clutch case, then you have a higher chance of unlocking rare Gloves like the Vice Sport Gloves, Fade Specialist Gloves, and Amphibious Sport Gloves, as all of them are from the same collection.

If you use five regular Covert skins, you’ll get a regular knife or glove item. Meanwhile, if you use five StatTrak Covert skins, you'll get a guaranteed StatTrak knife. Do note that you can't get gloves using StatTrak items in the Trade-Up. For now, the float value calculations are unclear. However, using lower-float Covert skins will generally result in a Minimal Wear or Factory New knife or glove.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about crafting knives and gloves in the new Counter-Strike 2 update.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.