How to craft knives and gloves in CS2

The latest CS2 update has shocked the entire community, introducing a major change to the game’s economy. Now, players can use the Trade-Up Contract to craft knives and gloves, two of the rarest and most expensive cosmetic items in the game. While this update has crashed the market, many players might be curious to try the new feature to unlock some unique items for their inventory.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about crafting knives and gloves in CS2.
How to unlock knives and gloves using Trade-Up Contracts in CS2
To start crafting, open your Trade-Up Contract from the in-game inventory. Before the update, this feature allowed players to exchange 10 lower-rarity skins for one of a higher tier, and Covert skins were not tradable as they were the highest rarity weapon skins.
However, the new update allows players to craft knives and gloves using 5 Covert weapon skins in the Trade-Up Contract. Simply drag and drop the red rarity skins from your inventory in the contract, and click the green Proceed button in the bottom right.
So far, the third-party Trade-Up calculators have been unable to provide enough information regarding the possible outcomes. However, it seems like all the Covert skins must be from the same collection to increase your chances of getting a rare knife or glove.
For example, if you have all the Covert skins from the Clutch case, then you have a higher chance of unlocking rare Gloves like the Vice Sport Gloves, Fade Specialist Gloves, and Amphibious Sport Gloves, as all of them are from the same collection.
If you use five regular Covert skins, you’ll get a regular knife or glove item. Meanwhile, if you use five StatTrak Covert skins, you'll get a guaranteed StatTrak knife. Do note that you can't get gloves using StatTrak items in the Trade-Up. For now, the float value calculations are unclear. However, using lower-float Covert skins will generally result in a Minimal Wear or Factory New knife or glove.
That's everything you need to know about crafting knives and gloves in the new Counter-Strike 2 update.
