How to donate in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage has a feature that allows players to donate some of their gold to the main kingdoms of Eylos. The mean reason why one would use this mechanic is that there are various rewards for choosing to do so. Every region has a different set of loot that players get for opting to donate to them.

Some Fire Emblem Engage enthusiasts might need to figure out how they can use this feature. Thankfully, it's quite simple. Go to Café Terrace and head to the northwest corner of the room with a bulletin board. Interact with it to see the "Donations" option.

Fire Emblem Engage guide: How to donate and why you should do it

Press 'A' here (Image via Intelligent Systems)

The first thing to note is that you must be in the Somniel to use this feature. One can easily reach Café Terrace by pressing 'X' and scrolling down below My Room. Select the Café Terrace option to teleport in it. From there, go to the northwest corner of the room to see a Bulletin Board. If you cannot find it, turn on the map by pressing 'ZR.'

Once you get near the Bulletin Board, you should see an option to press 'A' for "Examine." Pick the "Donations" option afterward to see something similar to the following image.

An example of what you might see in the game (Image via Intelligent Systems)

If you just started the game, you should only see Firene. Here is the amount of gold you must donate in Fire Emblem Engage to reach every level:

Level 1: N/A

N/A Level 2: 5,000 Gold

5,000 Gold Level 3: 10,000 Gold

10,000 Gold Level 4: 25,000 Gold

25,000 Gold Level 5: 50,000 Gold

You don't have to donate everything at once, but it's recommended to do so if you can for the sake of getting some rewards. For example, getting Level 2 in Elusia gives you a Physic and 500 Bond Fragments. That's unique to Elusia.

By comparison, something like Level 2 Firene:

5x Onion

5x Cabbage

5x Herb

5x Tomato

5x Potato

10x Rare Vegetable

5x Wheat Flour

5x Apple

5x Orange

5x Peach

5x Grapes

5x Berries

10x Rare Fruit

5x Nuts

500 Bond Fragments

Both Elusia and Firene's Level 2 would cost you 5,000 Gold in Fire Emblem Engage, yet their rewards are entirely different.

You can press 'X' on the Donations page to see more specific details as shown on this screen (Image via Intelligent Systems)

Fire Emblem Engage players seeking to donate can also press 'X' on each kingdom to see the items associated with it. The above image is an example from Firene at Level 3. Higher Levels will give you more rewards.

The most notable examples are animals that you can adopt. Something as simple as a Chicken cannot be adopted if you only have Firene Level 1. The main issue that Fire Emblem Engage players will run into is that money can be hard to acquire.

Obtaining gold is usually done by:

Completing certain main missions to receive a sizable sum from one of the kingdoms

Defeating enemies that drop it, most notably in silver and gold skirmishes

Using Anna's personal skill

Make sure to use your money wisely to decide when to donate or get weapons, items, etc.

