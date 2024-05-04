How to earn the EA FC 24 Jan-Niklas Beste TOTS card for free

EA Sports has released the first objective player of the Bundesliga Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Jan-Niklas Beste TOTS card being up for grabs. The midfielder has received an incredible card with all-rounder stats that make him a capable player in several areas of the virtual pitch. The free nature of the card makes it even more appealing.

Bundesliga Team of the Season cards have all received tremendous boosts to their overall ratings and stats, and the EA FC 24 Jan-Niklas Beste TOTS card is no different. The 90-rated item has the attributes required to be the perfect box-to-box midfielder in the current meta of the game, especially due to his impressive PlayStyles and five-star weak foot.

An objective to earn the EA FC 24 Jan-Niklas Beste TOTS card is now available

The objective has four segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to other player-based objectives released during the Team of the Season event, the EA FC 24 Jan-Niklas Beste TOTS card can be earned by completing a set of four challenges in various Ultimate Team game modes, like Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions. Each challenge has its own stipulations and reward.

Here are the requirements of each individual segment of the EA FC 24 Jan-Niklas Beste TOTS card objective:

National Nomination: Play nine matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum three players from Germany in your starting eleven. Earn a 80+ x 2 players pack.

Impeccable Assistance: Assist a goal using a through ball in four separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn 250 XP and a 81+ x 2 players pack.

Bundesliga Debut: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum five Bundesliga players in your starting eleven. Earn 250 XP and a 81+ x 2 players pack.

Preceise Finisher: Score seven goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 75+ x 5 players pack.

Not only can gamers get their hand on a 90-rated EA FC 24 Jan-Niklas Beste TOTS card by completing the various segments of this objective, but there are also some exciting packs up for grabs. They can even obtain 500 XP in total to make further progress in Season 6 of EA FC 24's Ultimate Team.

The card has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The card itself is amazing. The midfielder possesses the Finesse Shot+, Pinged Pass+ and Tiki Taka+ PlayStyles, as well as the following key stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 90

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 84

Physicality: 79

All these factors combine to make the objective a worthwhile proposition.

