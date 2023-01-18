One Piece Odyssey has fans immersed in its intricately crafted world and quirky characters. One such character players will come across during their journey in One Piece Odyssey is Doeisa. Players can find him in the King Kong Garden in Waford. The encounter takes place in Chapter 5 of One Piece Odyssey.

Doeisa is Yoisa’s boss. Players will know Yoisa as a merchant in the game who appears on all levels. Players can buy accessories and healing items from him. Doeisa isn't as friendly as him and will attack the players when they face him in King Kong Garden.

Defeating Doeisa, the boss of gold in One Piece Odyssey

You will face Doeisa after completing the Water Seven arc from the previous chapter. After defeating Rob Lucci and reuniting with Usopp and Franky, Chapter 5 begins. You will have to visit Adio’s house and find Lim holding an empty jar. She explains that the crystal ball is missing.

The crystal ball is essential for the Straw Hats to collect all their memories. They agree to help Lim retrieve this crystal ball. You will have to follow the quest markers and interrogate the Yoisa monkeys, who will give clues about the thief’s whereabouts. You will have to traverse many areas and fight some enemies too.

Yoisa monkeys will try to misguide. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Eventually, you will reach an area where Del Kong is sitting dazed. You might remember Del Kong as the tutorial boss in One Piece Odyssey. Yoisa appears here to reveal that he sold the crystal ball to his boss Doeisa. Straw Hats insist on giving it back, but Yoisa is helpless. This is when Doeisa jumps in.

Doeisa is a giant golden monkey similar to Yoisa, only way bigger. He has one basic attack use in which he slams his fists on one of your party members. He will occasionally use Ultra Headbutt Strike, an area-of-effect attack affecting all your party members.

Doeisa's Ultra Headbutt Strike. (Image via Bandai Namco)

If you use Franky in this battle, his Franky Iron Boxing skill is efficient. This attack causes Doeisa to faint. Use Gum Gum Jet Bazooka to do 1000 damage. You can even use all the basic attacks from all your party members to defeat Doeisa, but it can be time-consuming.

Zorro’s Rashomon attack does more than 2000 damage to Doeisa. If you wish to cripple Doeisa with bleeding, you can also use his Onigiri attack. By this time, Doeisa will be riddled with bleeding, decreased attack status effects, and unconsciousness.

Use Zorro's Rashomon attack. (Image via Bandai Namco)

It's safe to say Doeisa isn't a formidable opponent. There is no need to have Chopper in your battle crew for this one. You can use healing items or one of your cooked items in the inventory.

You can use Luffy to deliver the last blow, as it will grant you some bonus exp and berries. A cutscene is triggered after defeating him, and you will have the crystal ball.

At this point, Lim reveals that the reason Straw Hats lost their powers is not because of the crystal ball but because of herself. Luffy tells her that friends help each other in need.

Cutscene after defeating Doeisa. (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Straw Hats also realized that Yoisa stole the crystal ball from Lim so she wouldn't mingle with pirates. After the conversation, though, Yoisa believes that Straw Hats are not all that bad, and then the crew returns back to Adio’s house.

One Piece Odyssey features many locations, bosses, and events faithfully adapted from One Piece anime and manga. The story is similar to the anime, but Bandai Namco has introduced changes and how some events play out. Fans will be happy to know that One Piece Odyssey doesn't stray away from the source material and the story's conclusions remain the same.

Players and critics are of the opinion that One Piece Odyssey is a technically sound JRPG (Japanese Role Playing Game) that offers a lot of value. With the freedom and flexibility to play like any of the characters from the anime, fans are relishing their experience with One Piece Odyssey. This makes One Piece Odyssey worth playing for both fans and newcomers to the series.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes