How to easily defeat Water Colossus in One Piece Odyssey 

The recently released JRPG, One Piece Odyssey, features turn-based team combat where Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates take on a bunch of iconic bosses for their dominance over Waford Island.

Splitting into several chapters, players will come across one such hardy boss in the form of the Water Colossus in Chapter 5: Water Colossus and Ice Block Ruins. Each chapter in the game is further split into sub-plots.

This feature, however, deals with the strategies, abilities, and characters one can deploy to beat the majestic Water Colossus boss.

Walkthrough on how to win the Water Colossus boss battle in One Piece Odyssey

In One Piece Odyssey, Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates come face-to-face against Water Colossus while investigating the ice block ruins. The Water Colossus has a tall and daunting stature and combines the power of both ice and water in its attacks.

Be wary of his Freezing Truth ability, wherein the Colossus splashes a jet of ice and water on a target. This maneuver deals significant damage to anyone. However, the Water Colossus’ strongest ability is the ice beam he discharges called the Freezing Spear, which deals a huge amount of AOE damage to all the crew members.

While going up against the Water Colossus, players can choose between Luffy, Tony Chopper, Nami, and Usopp. Use the Perfected Ragged Ball immediately on the first turn to weaken the defense of the Water Colossus. Follow it with relentless moves, preferably special abilities such as Usopp’s Fire-Bird Star and Nami’s Swing Arm.

After three to four turns, players will be forced to use Chopper’s healing abilities. Keep using either Perfected Ragged Ball or Perfected Exhaust Ball on the Colossus further to decrease his defense and resistance to power and speed. Repeat the process of hitting the Water Colossus with Nami’s Swing Arm and Usopp’s Fire-Bird Star to defeat the Water Colossus.

This is a simple boss battle, where repeated healing and a couple of rounds of de-buffs combined with relentless fire and charged elemental attacks will do the trick. In the end, this boss battle is all about persistence.

How long does it take to finish One Piece Odyssey?

One Piece Odyssey features a team-based turn-based combat system akin to Pokemon games where type advantages matter a lot. The title's open world of Waford Island is divided into nine chapters, each further split into intriguing sub-plots.

For someone new to JRPG games, it would take roughly 40 hours of gameplay time to finish the storyline. One Piece Odyssey has no problematic selection options and offers an auto-battle feature for fast-forwarding mundane non-boss battles. Boss fights become challenging once players take on the Crocodile boss in Chapter 2.

The turn-based anime adventure offers plenty of Bounty Hunter missions and side quests. By taking part in them, the actual gameplay hours can increase significantly. One Piece Odyssey got rolled out on January 13, 2023. The game is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.

