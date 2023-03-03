Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest souls-like role-playing title from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo. Like most major role-playing titles of the same genre, Wo Long also has players collecting various artifacts known as Genuine Qi to level up their character throughout the game’s grueling campaign.

Read on to learn more about the Genuine Qi and how to easily obtain a sizable amount of it.

Note: Spoilers for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Farming Genuine Qi easily in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Genuine Qi is the most important resource in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and can be farmed from multiple sources:

Smashing yellow boxes: These boxes can be found scattered around various points throughout the game’s campaign. Simply smash them with your basic attack to obtain a modest amount of Genuine Qi. However, keep in mind that not every box will contain this item and may instead be entirely empty.

These boxes can be found scattered around various points throughout the game’s campaign. Simply smash them with your basic attack to obtain a modest amount of Genuine Qi. However, keep in mind that not every box will contain this item and may instead be entirely empty. Genuine Qi Consumables: Certain items such as the Genuine Qi Flake and Genuine Qi Clot can be obtained as loot for defeating enemies, and very rarely, during exploration. The Flake and Clot give 100 and 1000 Genuine Qi, respectively, when consumed.

Certain items such as the Genuine Qi Flake and Genuine Qi Clot can be obtained as loot for defeating enemies, and very rarely, during exploration. The Flake and Clot give 100 and 1000 Genuine Qi, respectively, when consumed. Equipping gear with Genuine Qi Bonuses: Wo Long features a ton of weapons and armor for players to pick and customize themselves with, with additional bonuses on certain sets. Keep an eye out for the Genuine Qi Obtention and Genuine Qi Loss Upon Death perks on gear pieces that will greatly assist in Genuine Qi gain and retention during your time in the game’s campaign.

Making use of an exploit to farm a huge amount of Genuine Qi

For more adventurous players, there is a way to farm an infinite amount of Genuine Qi, if so desired. Simply make your way towards the Decisive Battle of Guandu (Part 6), and face off against the Terra Cotta Soldiers.

Take out two of the spawned Soldiers with caution and save your progress at the Battle Flag. After your finish resting, the enemies will have respawned again; defeat them and repeat the process to gain an absurd amount of Genuine Qi in a relatively short duration!

You can obtain a total of 20,000 Genuine Qi per run via this method, allowing yourself to easily bypass most of the game’s difficulty in the process by overspending on upgrades.

However, it should be kept in mind that this exploit is only available deep into the main campaign. Additionally, this method is more than likely to break the game balance, and is more or less soon scheduled to be patched by the devs.

How can players maintain their Genuine Qi amount?

Genuine Qi is akin to Souls and Blood Echoes of similar soulsborne titles. Being a resource, you can both easily gain and lose it throughout the campaign, exchanged against multiple upgrades.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a mechanic in which you lose half of the current Genuine Qi when felled by an enemy, and as such, can be very punishing indeed. To recover back lost Qi, you must find and execute your foe. However, if you are felled before this occurs, all the Qi is lost instead.

As such, it is highly recommended to use your Genuine Qi as and when possible for upgrades.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was released on March 3, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

