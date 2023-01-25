How to easily farm Nuggets in Forspoken

You will find many crafting resources and in-game currencies as you make your way through Forspoken’s open world and narrative.

Most of these resources can be used to obtain items and accessories that will help make Frey significantly more powerful and allow her to survive some of the more challenging encounters the game offers.

One such crucial resource you will be able to obtain is the Nuggets which you will need to increase the capacity of your healing pouch and store more Healing Draughts in them.

As the narrative progresses, enemies will start hitting harder, and Frey will constantly need to keep chugging at her potions to keep the fight going.

Hence, to have enough Healing Draughts ahead of a fight, you will need to acquire a fair amount of Nuggets to upgrade the number of slots. Hence, the following guide will go over some of the best ways to farm this currency in Forspoken.

Obtaining Nuggets in Forspoken

As mentioned, Nuggets are some of the best in-game resources you can get your hands on in Forspoken. Hence, to be able to farm a sizeable amount of them, there are a few things that you can do in the game.

1) Open every treasure chest you come across

One of the best ways to obtain this resource will be to open every single treasure chest you find in the vast open world of Athia. The map is littered with chests, and you will be required to use Frey’s parkour abilities to their fullest to reach some of the chests that are tucked away.

Not only will some of these chests allow you to get your hands on Old Coins and items, but they will also help you obtain some Nuggets.

2) By completing the various Points on Interset missions

There are a fair number of optional quests and side missions that you will be able to come across in Forspoken, and most of these will net you some of the rarer resources in the title.

These optional quests are called Point of Interest missions and Detours, and you will be able to interact with the NPCs around the city of Cipal to start these missions. As it is the only city on the map that is safe from the Break, all the important characters will be found here. Hence, you will not have to go out wandering in the open world to be able to add these missions to your quest log.

These side quests are an incredible source of obtaining Nuggets as rewards in Forspoken, and once you have a sizeable amount, you will then be able to upgrade your medical pouch.

To upgrade the pouch, however, you will first be required to unlock the Work Bench in the game, which you will be able to do after visiting the Pilgrim’s Refuge. You can then use the Nuggets to upgrade the pouch and increase the number of slots for Healing Draughts.

