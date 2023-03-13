How to easily get the "Heroes will Rise" trophy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Team Ninja's latest souls-like action role-playing game (RPG), Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is easily one of the most punishing and equally rewarding experiences. Much like the developer's previous games, i.e., Ninja Gaiden and the Nioh series, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features some truly challenging enemy and boss encounters and trophies.

It's no surprise that the Japanese developer's games usually feature some truly daunting trophies that players must work hard to acquire. Although the awards in their games do not feature objectives that require grinding for loot or defeating bosses with specific weapons and affinities, the general difficulty presented by the level design often makes some trophies challenging to unlock. The same has been implemented in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as well.

One of the most difficult trophies to acquire in this title is the "Heroes will Rise," which is an optional trophy that you can unlock during the eighth primary story mission of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty by defeating an enemy that you will face only if you choose to enter and complete the mission. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you unlock the "Heroes will Rise" trophy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Tips to easily unlock the "Heroes will Rise" trophy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Heroes will Rise is a bronze trophy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which you can unlock in the chapter - Centuries of Glory Burned Away. The objective of the trophy is to repel "Xielong," who appears as an optional encounter within the early section of the mission. The problem with unlocking this trophy is that the arena where Xielong is situated is teeming with other enemies and partially engulfed in flames.

You are essentially required to navigate the maze-like area while avoiding the enemies to reach up to Xielong and repel/ defeat him using your wizardry spells. This, on paper, might look relatively easy to accomplish, but when you factor in the fact that Xielong repeatedly hurls bolts of lightning at you and your companions. At the same time, you navigate the area; it makes unlocking the trophy a lot harder.

However, there are a few easy strategies that can help you easily repel Xielong, stay safe from most of the enemies in the area, and subsequently unlock the Heroes will Rise trophy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Ensure you get the Battle Flag right before the area where Xielong is located. The Battle Flag is hidden inside a broken-down shack, which you cannot miss since it is within the natural progression path of the chapter.

Behind the Battle Flag, you will see a ledge that you can use to make your way to the next area and towards Xielong, but beware since as soon as you approach the ledge, Xielong will hurl two waves of lightning bolts towards you.

While you navigate the area, Xielong will periodically try to attack you with its lightning bolts, which deal massive amounts of spirit and health damage. However, deflect these bolts, which makes the encounter against Xielong easy.

The best way to defeat Xielong is to use elemental water spells such as Frost Lance while deflecting its lightning bolts. Alternatively, you can use the age-old tactic of hit and run, where you can hit the beast with two or three Frost Lance spells and run away as soon as it starts charging up lightning.

You should also prioritize staying on the upper platforms since they are free of any other enemies, apart from two easy-to-dispatch undead soldiers.

You need to reduce Xielong's health to 75%, and he will flee the area, granting you the Heroes will Rise trophy.

You can also hit Xielong with knives and arrows. However, it is recommended to use wizardry spells in part due to their higher damage output and since using bows and knives requires you to manually aim at the beast, which can leave you vulnerable to its lightning attacks.

