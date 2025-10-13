How to get Beelzemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Beelzemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger is a Virus attribute Mega Digimon. It is an extremely powerful digital monster that can be a valuable attacker on your teams. Beelzemon is well known amongst fans for its fierce combat skills, signature shotguns called Berenjena, and its roaring motorcycle Behemoth.

Considering many players will want to have this Digimon, here's how you can get Beelzemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

How to digivolve Beelzemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

As mentioned above, Beelzemon is a Virus attribute Mega Digimon that boasts a Zealous personality. It is powerful against Data attribute Digimon, whereas weak against Vaccine types. Overall, Beelzemon can function as a reliable Battle Member for late-game challenges.

Beezlemon Digivolutions (Image via Bandai Namco || YouTube/@CDInferno)

Let's take a look at all the various Digimon that digivolve into Beelzemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger:

Astamon (Ultimate, Virus)

(Ultimate, Virus) SkullMeramon (Ultimate, Data)

However, before you can digivolve any of the aforementioned Digimon, there is a special stat criterion that you must meet for Beelzemon:

Level : 7+

: 7+ HP : 2,500+

: 2,500+ ATK : 2,340+

: 2,340+ SPD: 1,330+

Beelzemon Evolution Chart in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Let's take a look at the complete digivolution chart for Beelzemon in the game:

Using Astamon

Kuramon (In-Training I) → Pagumon (In-Training II) → Impmon (Rookie) → Sangloupmon or Devimon (Champion) → Astamon (Ultimate) → Beelzemon (Mega)

Using SkullMeramon

Poyomon (In-Training I) → Tokomon (In-Training II) → Coronamon (Rookie) → Meramon (Champion) → SkullMeramon (Ultimate) → Beelzemon (Mega)

You should note that, considering Beelzemon is a Mega Digimon, you cannot obtain it via the scan feature and must rely on digivolution to get it.

Beelzemon Digivolutions

In Digimon Story Time Stranger, you can further digivolve Beelzemon into Beelzemon BM, which is a much more powerful version of this digital monster. Here are the requirements for the evolution:

Level : 8+

: 8+ ATK : 3,760+

: 3,760+ SPD: 2,960+

