How to get free limited edition Dune 2 Calling Cards for Warzone and MW3

To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two, Call of Duty will give out new limited edition Calling Cards inspired by the Dune franchise. These cards will be free thanks to the recent collaboration between Warner Bros Entertainment, Legendary Pictures, and Call of Duty. Players will get different variations of limited edition Dune 2 Calling Cards representing the House of Atreides and the House of Harkonnen.

Players can claim and equip the Dune 2 Calling the Card representing their favorite faction from the Dune 2 movie, released on March 1, 2024. This is the second collaboration of Dune: Part Two with Call of Duty. In an earlier Dune collaboration event, the COD item shop received two new operators and character packs and a new mode. Read on to learn more about this exciting collaboration.

How to get limited edition Dune 2 Calling Cards for free

To claim the Calling Cards, players must follow certain steps. Firstly, text "COD" to (254) 459-3863. After sending the message, you will receive a link through the reply where you can sign up for the codes. You can receive two Dune Calling Cards from WB Codes.

Upon receiving, Calling Card Codes for Dune 2 can be redeemed between March 1, 2024, and May 5, 2024. However, it's important to note that the number of Calling Card codes is limited, and players must hurry before the limited edition Calling Card codes run out.

Dune 2 limited edition Calling Cards explained

After following the above-mentioned steps, players can claim two limited edition Dune 2 Calling Cards:

"Duke of Arrakis" Calling Card

Calling Card "Champion of Cruelty" Calling Card

The "Duke of Arrakis Card" features Paul Altreides, the last Duke of the House of Atreides and the main protagonist of the Dune series. The "Champion of Cruelty" card features "Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen", a sadistic rival house leader who is the heir to House Harkonnen and the main antagonist in the Dune series.

