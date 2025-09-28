How to get Hela - The Grim Lady skin in Marvel Rivals

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Sep 28, 2025 20:25 GMT
Hela - The Grim Lady skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)
Hela - The Grim Lady skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals is rolling out The Grim Lady skin for the Goddess of Death, and it has one of the darkest, most striking appearances we’ve seen this season. Season 4 has already brought us some flashy drops, Angela’s futuristic SKULD 2099 outfit, Invisible Woman’s summer beach style, and The Thing’s Rocky Tide skin. You can get The Grim Lady skin directly from the shop once it goes live.

This article explains everything you should know about it before it drops and how to get it.

Everything you need to know about Hela - The Grim Lady skin in Marvel Rivals

The Grim Lady skin drops officially on September 25, 2025, at 7 pm PT. Like other premium cosmetics, it’ll be in the Featured tab of the store as soon as the update hits.

Here’s when it’ll be available, depending on your region:

  • US Pacific (PT): September 25, 2025 - 7 pm
  • US Eastern (ET): September 25, 2025 - 10 pm
  • UK (BST): September 26, 2025 - 3 am
  • Japan/Korea (JST/KST): September 26, 2025 - 11 am

This global rollout means everyone gets access at roughly the same time. If you log in and don’t spot it immediately, check the Featured section after the shop refresh.

Here’s what you need to do once the skin goes live:

  • Launch Marvel Rivals.
  • Open the Store from the main menu.
  • Go to the Featured tab; this is where new bundles appear.
  • Select The Grim Lady bundle.
  • Purchase it using Units (premium currency).
  • Equip it from your collection and jump into matches.

There are no challenges, battle pass unlocks, or event grinds tied to this skin; it’s purely a shop purchase. The only thing to worry about is whether you’ve got enough Units saved up.

Here’s what’s included in the bundle:

  • The Grim Lady costume for Hela
  • A matching spray
  • MVP animation
  • Unique emote
  • Custom nameplate

So instead of just swapping Hela’s look, you’re also getting extra cosmetics to show off in lobbies.

