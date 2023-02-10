How to get a Helicopter Ride in the Merge Mansion

Following the conclusion of the Winter Holiday Seasonal event, Metacore Games OY brought in 'The Pearl of the Ball,' a Valentine's Day 2023 event in the Merge Mansion. It kicked off on February 3, 2023, with new and exciting content available later this month.

With its arrival, gamers have a new set of activities to complete, which can yield Valentine's Day Coins upon completion. Subsequently, these coins can be spent to purchase all themed decorations from the time-limited shop for the various areas of the mansion.

These new activities also require users to merge some new items, which presents a new level of difficulty for gamers. Nevertheless, this section will provide a comprehensive guide on quickly obtaining a Helicopter Ride in the Merge Mansion, one of the new items introduced as part of the Valentine's Day 2023 event.

A step-by-step guide to obtaining a Helicopter Ride in Merge Mansion and using it

Helicopter Ride is essentially level 5 of Date Night Adventure in the Merge Mansion. Thus, you will have to merge Drive-in Theatre multiple times, which you will receive as a drop from the Love Letter, to create a Helicopter Ride effectively.

Helicopter Ride is the highest level of Date Night Adventures (Image via CaroGamesNL / YouTube)

The Date Night Adventure's merging stages are as follows: Drive-in Theatre > Bungee Jumping > Carnival Carousel > Ferris Wheel > Helicopter Ride. Thus, you will need 16 Drive-in Theatre to form one Helicopter Ride.

Although obtaining this item in the Merge Mansion is slightly lengthy, it should not be very tough, given that you know all the details to acquire it.

Additionally, you should have clarity around obtaining a Love Letter in the game since it acts as a source for the Helicopter Ride. These can be received as rewards for completing the tasks and purchased through the store from Flash Sales whenever they are up for grabs.

You can get 12 drops of Drive-in Theatre at level 12, after which it vanishes, and you will have to create one again.

What is the use of the Helicopter Ride in the Merge Mansion?

Helicopter Ride can fuel the Spa Day Voucher (Image via CaroGames NL / YouTube)

This Helicopter Ride can be used to complete missions and fuel the Spa Day Voucher to convert the item into a Luxury Spa Resort, which subsequently drops Romantic Spa Day (Aromatic Oil).

However, Spa Day Vouchers can be fuelled by other items like Glam Makeup Kit, Outfit Evolution (Comfy Bathrobe, i.e., level 7), and Footwear Transformation (Comfy Slippers, i.e., Level 7) as well.

Valentine's Day 2023 event decorations

Players are essentially participating in the Merge Mansion Valentine's Day 2023 event to get a new set of decorations. Among the items up for grabs are:

Light of Love

Cupid Statue

Heart-Shaped Fence

Round Bed of Roses

Private Moment

Right Bed of Roses

Left Bed of Roses

Dinner for Two

Heart-Shaped Balloons

Mansion Façade

Heartwarming Entrance

Lover's Lane

Right Heart Fence

Left Heart Fence

Dessert Cart

Lyrical Picnic and more

Users must reach at least level 12 to participate in the new event.

Poll : 0 votes