How to get the iconic Green Tunic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda franchise has been a staple of the action-adventure genre since its inception on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Many aspects of the series have become immortalized as legendary over time. Of course, the Hero of Time Link and the recurring reincarnation of Demise called Ganon are accounted for. But it is the more minor details that matter.

An ideal example would be the green tunic that Link has sported since the original game. It has since appeared in every mainline entry until 2017's The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. While it has been omitted in the latest Tears of the Kingdom, there is one way to obtain it legitimately. Read on to find out how

Here's how to get the classic green tunic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The green tunic is only obtainable using the Link amiibo, as with other easter egg items in the game. All Link amiibos except Majora's Mask, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom count. For those unaware, these are Nintendo-exclusive figurines that can interact in-game using the Nintendo Switch's NFC Reader. Let's take a look at which ones grant the green tunic sets:

Link (Legend of Zelda): Grants "Pixel Fabric" paraglider fabric, "Sword of the Hero" weapon, "Cap of the Hero" headwear, "Tunic of the Hero" body armor, and "Trousers of the Hero" legwear

Link (Link's Awakening): Grants "Egg Fabric" paraglider fabric, "Mask of Awakening" headwear, "Tunic of Awakening" body armor, and "Trousers of Awakening" legwear

Link (Ocarina of Time)/Young Link (Super Smash Bros): Grants "Lon Lon Ranch" paraglider fabric, "Biggoron's Sword" weapon, "Cap of Time" headwear, "Tunic of Time" body armor and "Trousers of Time" legwear

Toon Link (Wind Waker/Super Smash Bros): Grants "King of Red Lions" paraglider fabric, "Sea-Breeze Boomerang" weapon, "Cap of the Wind" headwear, "Tunic of the Wind" body armor and "Trousers of the Wind" legwear

Link (Twilight Princess/Super Smash Bros): Grants "Mirror of Twilight" paraglider fabric, "Cap of Twilight" headwear, "Tunic of Twilight" body armor and "Trousers of Twilight" legwear, "Epona" wild horse spawn

Link (Skyward Sword): Grants "Sword Spirit" paraglider fabric, "White Sword of the Sky" weapon, "Cap of the Sky" headwear, "Tunic of the Sky" body armor, and "Trousers of the Sky" legwear

It should be noted that while they are all different in their naming scheme and design touches, they are all fundamentally the same. All headwear, torso, and legwear have a base Defense value of 3 each. As with other gear in the game, these armor pieces can be upgraded. On the other hand, each weapon is unique, with different damage values.

Is the Breath of the Wild green tunic available in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Surprisingly, it is. While the Breath of the Wild Link Archer amiibo figurine does not grant the armor set, players can find the Hero of the Wild set while exploring Hyrule. Here is where to find each piece in Tears of the Kingdom with its co-ordinates on the map:

Cap of the Wild (headwear): Hebra Dark Skeleton in the Depths, west of Muotue Lightroot (-3957, 3725, -0858)

Hebra Dark Skeleton in the Depths, west of Muotue Lightroot (-3957, 3725, -0858) Tunic of the Wild (body armor): Gerudo Dark Skeleton in the Depths, south-west of Gonatoyrim Lightroot (-4878, 3721, -0458)

Gerudo Dark Skeleton in the Depths, south-west of Gonatoyrim Lightroot (-4878, 3721, -0458) Trousers of the Wild (legwear): Eldin Dark Skeleton in the Depths, east of Kayam Lightroot (1672, 3724, -0561)

Unlike the other Link amiibo armor sets, each piece from this set has a base Defense value of 4 instead of 3.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out right now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console.

