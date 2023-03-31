How to heal party members in Atelier Ryza 3

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key is a brand new JRPG adventure in the underrated Koei Tecmo franchise. The final entry in the Ryza saga combines the best of this alchemy-driven series into a memorable adventure. Of course, genre staples are accounted for, from open-world exploration to combat encounters. The latter features hectic ATB skirmishes against fantasy creatures, both cute and deadly. As expected, players will also have to survive their opponent's onslaught, and this is where healing comes in.

Players can craft and utilize consumables to heal themselves, as with other games in the genre. However, in Atelier Ryza 3, there is a unique flow to every mechanic.

Here's how players can heal both Ryza and her teammates in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key

Like other RPGs, players can use consumables to heal party members. The difference is that no potions or healing draughts can be purchased or encountered in the wild. Instead, Ryza has access to a catalog of items she can craft at the Synthesizer at her Secret Hideout in the Pixie Forest. While a few healing consumables can be crafted, the easiest and earliest one unlocked is the Grass Beans.

This simple consumable is crafted using the following ingredients:

Medicinal (like medicinal herbs)

Edibles (such as fruits)

Plant (like flowers to increase Quality further)

The third ingredient is optional; however, higher-quality items are more effective. Once it is crafted, players must equip it to use it both in and out of battle. Head to the menu and select Battle Preparations. This brings up a screen with each party member. Select the party member to whom you wish to assign the healing item and click Equipment for that character. Now go to the Core Items section and assign the Grass Beans to a slot.

This will allow the character to use the item in Battle by spending points called CC. Outside combat, players can heal while exploring areas in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key. Here, the Container in the Menu will turn into the Basket. Under the Basket, head to Consumables, which will show the equipped Grass Bean in the Core Items. Then players can click on the healing item and select the party member to be healed.

Unlike other RPGs, healing items can be used numerous times. This allows players to heal after every battle on the spot as well. Furthermore, assigning one Grass Bean item to each party member is best for maximum effectiveness. For example, if there are four party members, craft four healing consumables, one for each. This should allow each of them to use their own reserve in battle.

The battles in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key can be hectic, so crafting a handful of Grass Beans should be a top priority. Outside of consumables, players can heal the party by resting. This is done by going to the Secret Hideout and interacting with the bed. This also allows for changing the time of day.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

