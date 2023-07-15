How to jump in Exoprimal

Capcom has introduced a unique multiplayer action game called Exoprimal, which features demanding missions capable of captivating you for countless hours. The title requires you to eliminate a group of dinosaurs. To achieve victory, two teams consisting of five players each will need to accomplish the objectives. The team that successfully completes the objectives first will emerge as the winner.

While you can seek assistance from your friends to complete game objectives, possessing combat knowledge is equally important. Certain fundamental gameplay elements can greatly aid in overcoming obstacles.

Actions like jumping, swift movements, and mastering other advantageous combat abilities hold key significance. These combat techniques prove particularly beneficial when confronting a group of dinosaurs, as they allow you to evade danger by leaping and swiftly changing positions.

Exoprimal: Guide to jumping on all platforms

The Exofighter Aptitude test (Image via Capcom)

Exoprimal stands out as a distinctive multiplayer action game that prioritizes the creation of your avatar before presenting any challenges. Upon creating your avatar, you will be accompanied by an AI character named Leviathan, who acts as your guide.

Leviathan presents you with the Exofighter Aptitude test, an objective that serves as a gameplay tutorial. This test entails completing a series of basic objectives to familiarize yourself with the game's combat mechanics.

During the gameplay tutorial of Exoprimal, Leviathan introduces the buttons necessary to execute jumps. The corresponding buttons for jump actions on different platforms are as follows:

PlayStation 4/5: Press "X"

Press "X" PC: Press "Space"

Press "Space" Xbox Series X/S: Press "A"

Tutorials on various other actions (Image via Capcom)

In addition to jump actions, Leviathan provides tutorials on various other actions, such as movement, camera rotation, shooting, and more. It is crucial to complete these tutorials as they offer valuable insight into your upcoming challenging journey.

Once you have mastered these tutorials, you will be able to face exhilarating objectives involving the elimination of dinosaurs, delivering an enjoyable gameplay experience.

Dinosaur outbreak in the game (Image via Capcom)

Capcom's unique take on a dinosaur outbreak is receiving positive feedback from the community. Exoprimal is ideal for players who enjoy endless challenges and those seeking engaging multiplayer action games as a time killer.

Moreover, the introductory tutorials in the game have been designed in a way that newcomers to the shooting multiplayer genre can easily immerse themselves and have an enjoyable experience.

In addition, players will be given the opportunity to personalize their gameplay experience by creating their own characters. They will be presented with a variety of pre-set options from which they can choose their preferred appearance, allowing them to make their characters truly unique.

