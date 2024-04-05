The chances of encountering toxic players in online co-op games are high, which makes knowing how to mute players in Content Warning essential. This game lets players join lobbies with their friends as well as strangers. While the amount of online toxicity has scaled down a lot in recent years, there are still players who like to annoy their teammates by throwing slurs or blasting unfunny sounds on the mic.

If you're wondering how to silence players in the game, this guide will help you learn how to mute or partially mute players in online lobbies.

What is the method to mute players in Content Warning?

Muting is the best way to handle toxic players in Content Warning (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Mute a player by simply adjusting the volume bar of that player. To do this, press the escape button on your keyboard and pull up the pause menu during your game. In the pause menu, you can spot the names of all the players currently in the lobby. Each player has a white volume bar beside their name.

Pull the white circle on the bar all the way to the right to completely mute that individual. However, if you want to partially listen to what they are saying, adjust their mic volume by moving the white circle to your desired position. But beware that if you completely or partially mute players in Content Warning, you will be a disadvantage.

If you face an annoying teammate or one who doesn’t have a mic, using emotes could be a great way to communicate. Thereby, you can not only have an understanding, but it will also help you boost your views on SpookeTube. However, mute players in Content Warning only when it’s necessary because without the timely warning from your teammates, you can become easy prey for the monsters.

How to handle toxicity other than to mute players in Content Warning

Teach toxic players a lesson in Content Warning (Image via Landfall Publishing)

No, there are no methods for dealing with toxic players, other than muting them in Content Warning. However, you can use some dubious tactics to teach these players a lesson, all while benefiting from them.

In Content Warning, capturing players' deaths or revivals can boost views on Spooktube. So when the time comes when an annoying teammate makes a mistake and falls prey to a monster. Instead of helping or reviving them, you could capture their demise on video. This way, you'll be able to gain more views on your video while removing toxic players from the game.