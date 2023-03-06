How to obtain Righteous Judgement trophy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

As you progress through the narrative of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you will be able to unlock a fair number of trophies and achievements.

While most of these accomplishments are fairly easy to unlock, there are a few that are a little more complicated to get your hands on.

One such trophy is the Righteous Judgement, with which you will need to Exact Vengeance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Much like the system in the Nioh series, you will be able to fight against tougher foes by interacting with resting spots where other players have fallen in the game.

These spots will be denoted with a glowing Purple Burial Flag, and upon interacting with this, you will get a chance to avenge fallen players. It is through Exact Vengeance in the RPG that you can get your hands on one of the game's trophies.

This guide will, therefore, go over some of the requirements to unlock the Righteous Judgement trophy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Exacting Vengeance and obtaining Righteous Judgement trophy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Much like with the Nioh series in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players can leave messages for others to interact with. The same is the case with their character deaths. Hence, when a player dies, they will leave a Purple Burial flag behind.

The flag will display the in-game name of the player who fell, the enemy who got the better of them, and the time and death of when they lost the encounter.

Upon interacting with the flag, you will be given the option to challenge a powerful enemy in combat who will spawn. By defeating it, you will have successfully avenged the player.

Do keep in mind that the enemy that you will need to defeat will be a rather tough opponent who will have a raised Morale Rank. You can increase your Morale Rank, too, before starting the fight by using a Healing Dragon’s Cure Pot at the Burial Flag. This will make the encounter a little easier. However, you must still bring your A-game to the fight, as the enemy will not hold back.

Another way of making the fight more manageable would be to defeat some of the other enemies in the area before approaching the flag and activating the fight. This will ensure you have nothing else to worry about apart from the new enemy.

Vengeance missions, much like in Nioh, can be somewhat challenging to successfully complete in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. But if you do defeat the enemy, you will be able to get your hands on special items and bonuses, as well as other in-game Accolades.

Additionally, if you can complete 10 Vengeance missions, you can get your hands on the Righteous Judgement trophy. The sheer difficulty of Vengeance fights makes unlocking this achievement one of the hardest in the game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and PC.

