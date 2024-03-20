How to open wedged doors in Alone in the Dark

You will encounter many wedged doors in Alone in the Dark, especially as you explore the confines of Derceto Manor. It can be puzzling initially, but like with everything else in the survival horror game, there is a solution. In other words, you need a key item to help you progress further and explore every nook of the eerie 1920s Louisiana mansion.

So, what must you do to unjam the handful of doors scattered around the manor? Here are the details:

Wedged doors in Alone in the Dark can be opened using the Palette Knife

The Palette Knife helps open these wedged doors in Alone in the Dark (Image via THQ Nordic)

The Palette Knife is the solution to this ailment in Alone in the Dark. You will acquire the key item in Alone in the Dark after beating the oil rig section in Chapter 2 and returning to Derceto mostly unscathed.

The Palette Knife will be on the ground next to where you spawn after landing in the Library of Derceto. Once obtained, it can be used to scrape out the tidbits stuck under doors around the manor. This allows you to access areas that were previously blocked off.

To use it, you must simply walk up to the jammed door in Alone in the Dark and interact with it to let the magic happen.

These wedged doors in Alone in the Dark are a roadblock to progression (Image via THQ Nordic)

Exploration is key in the game and as the story progresses, new ventures of discovery become available. However, wedged doors in Alone in the Dark are one of the first obstacles to be vanquished. This opens up the world for you to obtain more collectibles called Lagniappes, which are invaluable when it comes to unearthing new lore elements and even weapons.

As such, backtracking around the manor when new doors of opportunity open up - quite literally so in most case cases - is a habit you should build up.

What is the game about?

The odd residents of Derceto Manor seem to like to hide behind the wedged doors of Alone in the Dark for whatever reason (Image via THQ Nordic)

Acting as a reimagining of the cult-classic 1992 Alone in the Dark, this game brings classic survival horror to modern platforms. As Edward Carnby, a private detective, and his client Emily Hartwood, you will explore a mansion full of odd NPCs and supernatural occurrences while searching for Emily's missing uncle.

Throughout the linear campaign, you will switch between the real world and an alternate reality with monsters that will stop at nothing to devour the protagonist duo. Armed with a select few firearms and their wits, you must explore, fight, and solve puzzles to unravel a mystery that's beyond your wildest dreams.

Developed by Pieces Interactive and published by THQ Nordic, Alone in the Dark is out right now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Be sure to check out our Alone in the Dark review and see whether or not it is worth a buy.