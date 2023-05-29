How Overwatch 2 is a “cash-grab marketing scam”

Overwatch 2 has found itself in a tight spot. The month of May has been a huge shot in the arm for Blizzard Entertainment and its reputation, all because of the direction its hero shooter is headed towards. The recent drama over Direct Aaron Keller's blog post states how the game will pivot to a different model altogether. Video games changing their roadmap isn't uncommon, as unforeseen circumstances can often arise.

However, the upcoming switch of Overwatch 2's future model is the polar opposite of what the game was supposed to be – a hybrid of high-octane PvE and PvP. While Blizzard now wants to focus almost entirely on the latter, it hasn't gone well with the community.

Overwatch 2's decision to focus on PvP could be disastrous for the game

Few will forget how troubled Overwatch 2's entire development was. There were delays, postponements, and even rumors of cancellations. However, things picked up towards the start of 2022 when Blizzard announced its plans for Overwatch's sequel. Players were happy about the fact that their wishes were finally going to come true, and the roadmap looked ambitious.

Fortunes changed massively in around six months since the game was released. According to Keller, much of the envisioned additions surrounding the potential PvE contents have been shelved due to difficulties in development. It's worth remembering that some of these possible additions had been promised since 2019, so the community has been patient.

Naturally, the recent news has left many upset, but the bigger issue with Overwatch 2 isn't the modifications in its roadmap. The Story missions will likely release, while Hero missions have been discarded. The recent incident sums up the underlying issues that have plagued the game since its release.

Overwatch was ahead of its time regarding content and its competitive spirit. Like many games in that period, you had to pay a one-time fee, and everything else was included. While there was an element of gacha in cosmetics, players did not face restrictions when choosing heroes.

The sequel is free-to-play, so you won't need to pay to play the game. However, the catch is in how you unlock the heroes. After all, new characters are introduced in seasonal passes, and those who can pay for the premium version have faster access to them.

Characters play a huge role in deciding the fate of matches in Overwatch 2. The game has always been about picks and counter-picks, but this free-to-play model messes things up. There could be situations where a team can't choose a meta character because its members still need to unlock it.

The entire approach that Blizzard has taken with season passes and locking new champions behind it hasn't been taken lightly. You can unlock the character from the free path, but that will require grinding. Those who purchase the premium version of the pass will have a significant advantage.

Moreover, there was a definite number as far as the purchase cost of Overwatch was concerned. For Overwatch 2, it is $10 for every seasonal pass, and it could go on for as long as Blizzard keeps releasing new characters.

The absence of the promised PvE content makes things even more problematic. After all, players could have opted for the now-canceled Hero Missions to enjoy more relaxed content. The option is now missing; the only way to play the game is through the highly competitive PvP mode.

Blizzard's latest decision may seem fishy to some. The sequel seems like an elaborate plan to attract new players into a title that could end with them spending significantly more than the $60-$70 that premium AAA titles typically cost today.

Moreover, it is unknown if the Story Missions will eventually release. The Hero Missions were in development a few months ago but have now been canceled. This makes it difficult for the community to trust Blizzard's statements about its plans surrounding Overwatch 2.

There's no denying that the initial reception for the popular title was frenzied. However, a consistent barrage of disappointing news has removed the veil of optimism from the initial months. The onus will be on Aaron Keller and his team to ensure that the game doesn't become a marketing scam that many in the community believe it to be.

