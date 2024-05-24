How to play Escort in XDefiant

Escort is one of the most popular FPS game modes available in XDefiant. This mode can be played on all four linear maps in the game: Meltdown, Midway, Times Square, and Zoo. XDefiant currently features five game modes. Domination, Occupy, and Hot Shot are played on Arena Maps designed for fast-paced battles, while Escort and Zone Control are played on Linear Maps.
XDefiant was globally released on May 21, 2024, at 10 am PT. As a fresh release, players might want to understand how this mode works and its rules to dominate the battlefield. This guide will provide the necessary information on how to play this mode in XDefiant.
Escort mode in XDefiant explained
In XDefiant's Escort mode, teamwork is crucial. There are two sides: attackers and defenders, both with unlimited respawns. The attackers start with a robot at their starting point, and their objective is to deliver this robot to a designated delivery point via a predetermined route. The robot moves on its own, but the attacking team must stand near it to enable its movement. The more team members within the robot's radius, the faster it will move.
The mode features three checkpoints from the start to the final point. Each checkpoint serves as a new respawn point for both sides. There is a time limit to reach each checkpoint, and upon reaching one, the time limit is extended.
The defending team must stop the robot from reaching the final point. They can push the robot backward along its path by standing in its radius, provided no attackers are present.
The attacking team wins if they can deliver the robot to the final checkpoint before time runs out. The defending team wins if they prevent the robot from reaching the final point.
Also read: All game modes in XDefiant
All modes, Factions, and maps in XDefiant
Here is the list of all the modes, Factions, and maps currently available in XDefiant:
Modes
- Domination
- Hot Shot
- Occupy
- Escort
- Zone Control
Factions
- Echelon
- Phantoms
- Cleaners
- Libertad
- Dedsec (after unlocking or purchasing)
Maps
Arena Maps
- Arena
- Attica Heights
- Dumbo
- Echelon HQ
- Emporium
- Liberty
- Mayday
- Nudleplex
- Pueblito
- Showtime
Linear Maps
- Meltdown
- Midway
- Times Square
- Zoo
