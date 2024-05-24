How to play Escort in XDefiant

Escort is one of the most popular FPS game modes available in XDefiant. This mode can be played on all four linear maps in the game: Meltdown, Midway, Times Square, and Zoo. XDefiant currently features five game modes. Domination, Occupy, and Hot Shot are played on Arena Maps designed for fast-paced battles, while Escort and Zone Control are played on Linear Maps.

XDefiant was globally released on May 21, 2024, at 10 am PT. As a fresh release, players might want to understand how this mode works and its rules to dominate the battlefield. This guide will provide the necessary information on how to play this mode in XDefiant.

Escort mode in XDefiant explained

Escort game mode in Xdefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

In XDefiant's Escort mode, teamwork is crucial. There are two sides: attackers and defenders, both with unlimited respawns. The attackers start with a robot at their starting point, and their objective is to deliver this robot to a designated delivery point via a predetermined route. The robot moves on its own, but the attacking team must stand near it to enable its movement. The more team members within the robot's radius, the faster it will move.

The mode features three checkpoints from the start to the final point. Each checkpoint serves as a new respawn point for both sides. There is a time limit to reach each checkpoint, and upon reaching one, the time limit is extended.

The defending team must stop the robot from reaching the final point. They can push the robot backward along its path by standing in its radius, provided no attackers are present.

The attacking team wins if they can deliver the robot to the final checkpoint before time runs out. The defending team wins if they prevent the robot from reaching the final point.

Also read: All game modes in XDefiant

All modes, Factions, and maps in XDefiant

Here is the list of all the modes, Factions, and maps currently available in XDefiant:

Modes

Domination

Hot Shot

Occupy

Escort

Zone Control

Factions

Echelon

Phantoms

Cleaners

Libertad

Dedsec (after unlocking or purchasing)

Maps

Arena Maps

Arena

Attica Heights

Dumbo

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime

Linear Maps

Meltdown

Midway

Times Square

Zoo

Check out our other XDefiant article

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback