How to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 3

With Overwatch 2 Season 2 coming to an end, the third season is just around the corner. Seasonal patches for the action hero shooter are usually deployed through sizeable updates, and the new season is no exception. In fact, players can now start downloading the Season 3 patch ahead of its release.

Blizzard kicks off a pre-download period for every in-game update before it goes live. According to the trend, Overwatch 2’s Season 3 update is now available for players to preload, four days before its official launch.

The upcoming season is set to bring widespread changes to existing systems, including monetization, ranked modes, and more. It will also host new in-game content, including Overwatch 2’s first-ever Control map and a new Battle Pass featuring a mythic Kiriko skin.

Naturally, fans are excited to receive a new content-rich update in their favorite competitive first-person shooter. Preload support for the update is an added advantage, letting players gear up and dive into the new season as soon as it goes live.

Use Battle.net launcher to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 3 update

According to the latest reports, a new update for Overwatch 2 is now available for installation via the Battle.net launcher. The update is likely the one for Season 3, which will be released on February 7, 2023.

The download size of Season 3’s update is around 4.06GB. Make sure to initiate the pre-download at a time when you don't intend to play the game.

To pre-download the Season 3 update, follow these steps:

Open the Battle.net launcher and then the Overwatch 2 product page. Next, download any pending updates, if any. You cannot pre-download the Season 3 patch with incomplete updates from before. If the game is up-to-date on your system, the launcher will indicate the availability of a pre-release content update through a hyperlink. You can click on it to initiate the pre-download process. Once the pre-download is complete, the launcher will indicate the same with a message saying, “Pre-release content downloaded.”

Note that if you have automatic updates enabled, the launcher should complete the preload process for the Overwatch 2 Season 3 update, numbered 2.3.0.0.109420, on its own.

Pre-downloading the update saves players from the hassle of installing it after launch. It’s a great perk to have for impatient fans who want to experience the brand-new season right after its release.

What is the Season 3 update bringing to the game?

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will bring a multitude of changes to the game. This includes some much-needed nerfs to the overpowered tank hero Ramattra and an overhaul of the ranked experience and matchmaking process.

The popular hero shooter will also become more rewarding, as the monetization system is set to ease out on skin prices, offer free skins and credits, and mark the return of Overwatch Credits.

The content side of Season 3 includes a new Battle Pass with 80 tiers worth of rewards and a new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula, that houses adorable penguins and exciting fishing spots.

The developers will upload an introductory trailer for the new season on February 6, 2023, which will reveal further information about upcoming features.

