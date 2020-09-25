How to pre-order Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 on PC using Steam: Step-by-step guide and tips

Square Enix recently announced a remastered version of 2010's Nier Replicant during the Tokyo Game Show. The game is officially called Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 and is set to be released on 23rd April 2021 across platforms including PC, Xbox One and PS4.

The pre-orders for Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 are currently active. Today, we are going to talk about how you can pre-order the game on PC using Steam.

#NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is coming to #PS4, #Xbox One and #Steam on April 23, 2021.



Watch the brand-new #TGS2020 trailer now and prepare to experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west: https://t.co/5zaDQVnHal pic.twitter.com/FGO2dOfWfJ — NieR Series (@NieRGame) September 24, 2020

A step-by-step guide on how to pre-order Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 on PC using Steam

To pre-order Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 on PC using Steam, follow the steps given below:

1) Register on Steam

To download or pre-order any game on Steam, you must have a Steam account. You can register for a new account here or use a pre-existing account.

Image Credits: Steam

2) Download and install Steam Launcher

To download and play a game from Steam, you must have the Steam Launcher. You can download it from the official Steam website. (After it is installed, log in to your Steam account created in Step 1 or to your pre-existing account).

Tip: Step 2 is important only if you want to play games through Steam. If you just want to pre-order the game, you can do that without the Steam Launcher.

Play as a brother on a captivating quest to cure his younger sister Yonah from a deadly disease known as the Black Scrawl, when #NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… launches on April 23, 2021!



Pre-order now! — NieR Series (@NieRGame) September 24, 2020

Image Credits: Steam

3) Open the Steam Launcher and search for your game

Open the Steam Launcher and search for Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139. Click on the image of the game, and you will be taken to the game page.

Image Credit: Steam Launcher

4.) Complete your pre-order

On the game page, you will find the button "Add to Cart". Click on it and complete the monetary transaction. After the transaction is successful, Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 will be added to your library. You can play it once it launches on April 23, 2021.