How to reach the Grand Master tier in Free Fire Clash Squad Ranked Season 4?

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the mega-popular battle royale titles in the esports community since its release in 2017. The game offers players a wide range of maps, modes, and features.

Free Fire has a competitive ranked game mode like most other BR titles. There is a separate ranking for the Clash Squad and BR modes, and most players try to reach the pinnacle, which is the Grand Master tier.

However, reaching the Grand Master tier is not very easy and involves a lot of effort and time, where players have to grind their way up.

This article lists some of the best tips to quickly reach the Grand Master tier in the Clash Squad Season 4 of Free Fire.

Tips for ranking up in the Free Fire Clash Squad mode

1) Play with friends and teammates

It is recommended for players to play in duos and squads as it helps in rank pushing, but random queuing isn't the best idea since teammates may not have the best coordination.

Playing with the same players and friends provides an advantage as it increases synergy, enhancing the overall chances of climbing up ranks quickly in the Clash Squad mode.

2) Carry close-combat weapons

In the Clash Squad mode, players engage in close-quarter combat most of the time. In this case, it would be better to use shotguns to win easily and quickly push to the top rank.

Shotguns are the best lethal weapons to knock out and exploit enemies in close ranges, providing an advantageous situation.

3) Play safe

While playing ranked matches, whether it be solo, duo, or squad, it is always recommended for players to prioritize playing it safe over getting frags.

They must not engage with enemies often and should stay low-key. Most of the time, playing safe is the best strategy to survive while pushing ranks in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

4) Consistency and practice

Players must be consistent with their efforts and grind persistently in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire, as each round and activity counts while pushing ranks.

Also, being consistent with the settings and in-game HUD is beneficial to rank up faster.

5) Stick to the squad

Another tip to rank up faster in this Free Fire game mode is to play squad games and stick to the squad during the game. Players should go with teammates to cover each other.

If they go alone, they can become easy targets for enemies, and the resulting death would lead to losing points.

