PUBG Mobile: How to Reach 'Ace' In Any Season

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Source: Reddit

Rank Push is one of the latest trends among PUBG Mobile players. After every season, we find gamers busy getting tier tags in the season. Some push their ranks to Ace while many aim for 'Conqueror.' Season 11 of PUBG Mobile is the latest released a week ago.

The road to reach 'Conqueror' or 'Ace' is not that easy as it sounds. However, it is also not a difficult task. Considering the difficulty, here are simple three suggestions to be considered to reach 'Ace' in any season:

80% Survival, 20% Kill Rating. Before rushing into a building at the beginning of the game, keep this fact clear that rank push requires safe gameplay. The more you play more sheltered, the better would be your rating. Play with your strengths. It would be better if one delicate the qualities rather than focusing only on the enemies. Keep the best combination of guns and keep them loaded whenever required. Keep the vehicle throughout the game. Having a vehicle in the game is always advantageous. A vehicle uses in the squad as a movable cover; plus, it applies to block bridges. Don't jump in hot drop places like Georgopool, Pochinki, Military Base, Novo, Mylta. As said earlier, play safe. There is no need to jump into the areas as mentioned above, as these places are always the hot drops of the Erangel map. Carry Grenades and Smokes in the last zones. Carrying smokes and grenades helps one to move more strategically in the final zones. Also, if you have these critical elements in the final moments, you will be on the safer side to get the Chicken Dinner.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.