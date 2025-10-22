How to unlock and beat Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds

Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the most difficult hunts added with Title Update 3. It is part of the permanent event quest called Be Cursed, Ye Shadowy Flame, which is available only to players who have reached Hunter Rank 100 or higher.

This version of Nu Udra takes everything from its tempered counterpart and makes it more intense with faster attacks, and a couple of new AoE moves that can kill a hunter immediately if they are not careful. That said, here is how to unlock and defeat Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to unlock Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds

To face Arch Tempered Nu Udra, players need to access the Be Cursed, Ye Shadowy Flame event quest on October 21, 2025. The quest sticks around permanently, but it’s locked behind an HR 100 requirement, so if you haven’t cleared the High Rank campaign and pushed your Hunter Rank past 41, that’s the first step.

Quest overview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Once your HR hits 100, make sure your game is updated to Title Update 3 and that you’re connected online. You can then:

Visit a Pop-up Camp or your Tent in the Grand Hub.

or your in the Grand Hub. Speak to Alma , then open the Event Quests tab.

, then open the tab. Scroll down to find Be Cursed, Ye Shadowy Flame.

Accept the quest (or use an SOS flare to join another hunter’s session).

The quest gives you 50 minutes to complete the fight. It’s generous but necessary, as Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds has a huge health pool and punishes reckless play.

How to beat Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips

Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds keeps the same base weaknesses as its regular form but with tougher resistances and added AOE attacks that punish over-aggression. Its new oil ignition and double ground slam patterns deal massive chip and burst damage, even through Fire Resistance, so preparation and spacing are crucial.

Prepare your gear, study its patterns, and bring patience in this duel (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Elemental weaknesses

Water (most effective)

Dragon (secondary)

Status weaknesses

Sleep

Paralysis

Blastblight

Poison

Exhaust

Recommended skills

Partbreaker

Weakness Exploit

Flayer

Guard / Guard Up (for weapons that can block flame AOEs)

Nu Udra isn’t an elemental check, meaning raw damage still performs well if you’re patient and precise. However, using Water weapons like Uth Duna or Water Artian gear gives you the damage consistency.

Items to carry

Nulberries

Mega Potions

Energy Drinks

Armorskin

Might Seeds

Shock Trap

Pitfall Trap

Tranq Bombs

These items help counter Fireblight, boost resistances, and keep your team alive through its high-damage phases.

Battle strategy

Duel with Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

At the start of the fight, Nu Udra sets up its oil spill AOE, which it immediately ignites, covering the area in lingering fire. Staying close is risky as the flames cause high chip damage and Fireblight even if you have Fire Resistance.

Aim for 20 Fire Resistance before starting the quest.

before starting the quest. Use Cool Drinks and Adaptability Level 2 to counter the continuous heat damage.

and to counter the continuous heat damage. Bring Nulberries to clear Fireblight and avoid back-to-back burn ticks.

Your early openings are right after the oil ignition or its short flamethrower sweeps. Use this time to attack the head and tentacles to trigger staggers.

When Nu Udra enters its enraged state, its attacks start chaining together faster, with more follow-up sweeps and back-to-back ground slams. It will often repeat its slam combo twice, covering a large portion of the arena.

Keep mid-range distance and avoid rolling too early, as the second slam will hit you mid-recovery.

Use the terrain to your advantage in Area 14 , where you can drop a Falling Stalactite for about 3800 damage in multiplayer.

in , where you can drop a for about in multiplayer. The area also has Sleeptoads, which you can trigger for a huge wake-up attack.

Melee users should focus on its forelimbs and tentacles, while ranged players should prioritize its weak spots when it recovers from its combo animations.

Once heavily damaged, Arch Tempered Nu Udra unleashes both flame AOEs and ground slams more frequently. It also emits constant heat terrain that drains HP passively if you’re too close.

Stay mobile and use Superman Dives to escape large AOEs.

to escape large AOEs. Save Shock Traps and Pitfall Traps for this phase to interrupt its combos.

and for this phase to interrupt its combos. Weapons with Guard Up can block the AOEs safely, but positioning remains key.

Use your biggest burst attacks after Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds finishes its double slam, as that’s its longest cooldown period.

Tips & tricks to beat Arch Tempered Nu Udra

Eat an Insurance Meal before starting the hunt to cover accidental carts.

Use Adaptability Level 2 to avoid passive HP loss from its heated terrain.

Bring Water-element weapons for better elemental output.

Keep your distance after every combo, as Arch Tempered Nu Udra’s follow-ups are fast.

Use environmental damage in Area 14 for free burst windows.

Superman Dive through flame AOEs if you’re caught off-guard.

Focus on tentacle breaks to trigger staggers with Partbreaker.

Arch Tempered Nu Udra drops

Defeating Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds rewards you with rare upgrade materials needed for late-game armor and weapons:

Nu Udra Certificate y

Nu Udra Certificate S

Nu Udra Hide+

Nu Udra Oilmucus+

Nu Udra Horn+

Nu Udra Spike+

Nu Udra Tentacle+

Nu Udra Cerebrospinal Fluid+

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking and defeating Arch Tempered Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds.

