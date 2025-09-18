How to unlock all the EA FC 26 Silver Superstars Icons?

EA Sports has introduced a brand new concept in Ultimate Team, with legends of the game receiving low-tier versions called EA FC 26 Silver Superstars. These items are available via objectives, but the tasks required to obtain these players are extremely extensive and time consuming.

Ad

The first batch of EA FC 26 Silver Superstars are already up for grabs, with massive names like Bobby Charlton, Eusebio, Garrincha, Bobby Moore and Lev Yashin receiving silver-tier versions. While their stats are highly diminished, they will still be competent under the FC IQ system and can be used in Silver Tournaments.

The EA FC 26 Silver Superstars are now available in Ultimate Team

Each EA FC 26 Silver Superstars Icon has its own set of requirements that must be completed to obtain the player. The objective set for every item has two stipulations each, and fans must complete one of the two challenges to unlock the final reward.

Ad

Trending

Bobby Charlton (Image via EA Sports)

These are the two stipulations for the 74-rated Bobby Charlton item:

Ad

The Wingless Wonders : Assist a goal in 100 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using an English player.

: Assist a goal in 100 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using an English player. League Success: Win 12 out of 20 matches in the World Tour Silver Superstars League.

These are the requirements for the 73-rated Eusebio item:

The Eusebio Touch : Score a goal in 100 separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a Portuguese player.

: Score a goal in 100 separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a Portuguese player. Portuguese Pride: Play 100 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) while having minimum six Portuguese players in the starting eleven.

Ad

These are the requirements for the 70-rated Garrincha item:

Rhythm of Rio: Play 25 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) with minimum six Brazilians in your starting eleven.

Play 25 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) with minimum six Brazilians in your starting eleven. Carnaval of Goals: Score in 15 separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) using a Brazilian player.

These are the stipulations required for the 74-rated Bobby Moore item:

Three Lions Loyalty : Win 50 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) with a full English starting eleven.

: Win 50 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) with a full English starting eleven. England '66: Play 100 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) with a full English starting eleven.

Ad

These are the requirements for the 72-rated Lev Yashin item:

Silver Wall : Keep 10 clean sheets in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) with minimum three Silver players in your starting eleven.

: Keep 10 clean sheets in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) with minimum three Silver players in your starting eleven. Shining Through: Play 40 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Professional difficulty (or Rivals/Champions/Live Events) with minimum three Silver players in your starting eleven.

All these EA FC 26 Silver Superstars Icons are challenging to unlock, but the grind will be worth the effort.

Ad

Eusebio (Image via EA Sports)

With Tournaments returning to Ultimate Team, gamers will be able to use these EA FC 26 Silver Superstars in Silver tournaments to earn even more rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.