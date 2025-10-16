How to unlock Hero Sword in Megabonk

Hero Sword in Megabonk is one of the rarest and most powerful weapons in the game. Unlike the regular Sword, this weapon not only acts as a melee weapon but also fires a projectile wave that damages multiple enemies. It's an effective weapon for players who are attempting to get featured on the leaderboard. However, unlocking it requires a specific in-game challenge that is quite difficult to complete.

On that note, here's how to unlock the Hero Sword in Megabonk.

Everything you need to know about unlocking the Hero Sword in Megabonk

To unlock the Hero Sword in Megabonk, you need to defeat the boss in any tier without picking up any items, powerups, or charging any shrines. While this sounds nearly impossible at first, there's a safe and easy method to complete it.

Hero Sword in Megabonk (Image via SK Gaming || vedinad)

First, it’s important to understand the difference between items, powerups, tomes, and shrines. Items are obtained from chests, while the shrines are found across the map and can be charged by standing inside their glowing sphere for a few seconds. Powerups on the other hand, are the random abilities that drop randomly when you kill enemies or break pots.

The abovementioned things are required to be avoided completely during the challenge. Meanwhile, weapons and tomes gained by leveling up are completely safe to use. You can also break pots to clear space, but be careful not to accidentally pick up any powerups like health, speed, or magnet.

Robinette is a great choice for this quest (Image via SK Gaming || vedinad)

To start your run, pick a character with a projectile-based weapon, such as CL4NK or Robinette. Focus on unlocking and upgrading the following tomes:

Damage

Projectile

Shiel or Lifesteal

XP

Once done, pick additional projectile weapons such as the Firestaff and Dexecutioner, along with Aura, to tackle swarms.

If you're a beginner to the game, it’s highly recommended to unlock all weapon and tome slots first before attempting this challenge, as it gives you significantly better chances of success.

Since you cant use any shrines or powerups, it's better to find and spawn the boss early instead of waiting until the last minute, so that you get more time to defeat it without any proper upgrades.

During the fight, keep jumping and moving to avoid attacks and accidental powerup pickups. Once you successfully defeat the boss, you'll get a notification that the Hero Sword has been unlocked. As of October 16, 2025, only 12.6% players around the world have unlocked this weapon, making it one of the rarest achievements in Megabonk

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Hero Sword in Megabonk.

