How to use Ranger in Battlefield 2042

The Ranger in Battlefield 2042 is a robotic dog companion that assists Operators. It is an autonomous quadruped assault robot armed with powerful weapons that can destroy opponents. You can unlock this companion after reaching Rank 5 in the title, which can be easily done by playing some matches. The Ranger is available to all the factions and can be summoned into the warzone at any time during the game.

Ad

This article highlights how to use the Ranger in Battlefield 2042.

Ranger in Battlefield 2042 utility explained

As mentioned above, the Ranger in Battlefield 2042 is a drone that accompanies players in fights. After clearing the unlocking requirement, you can preview it from the Drones section. You can't equip it like a gadget or deploy it from the spawn screen. You must access it via the call-in tablet by pressing the "B" key on your keyboard. If you are playing on a console, then you can deploy a Ranger by pressing LB and RB on Xbox or L1 and R1 on a PlayStation.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Battlefield 6 crashing on PC error: Possible fixes, reasons

The Ranger in Battlefield 2042 is found in the Drones tab (Image via EA)

Once deployed, the Ranger will follow you around in the game, dealing damage to enemies in its vicinity. You can also direct this drone to guard a specific area on the map via the Commo Rose options. You can toggle the Y key on your PC to call him back to your position, or use the X button to direct him to a location. The same can be done by pressing the Y button on a PS5 controller.

Ad

Also read: How to reduce fall damage in Battlefield 6

The Ranger in Battlefield 2042 is a reliable companion and a useful tool for managing the play area. It can scan and detect enemy players within an effective range of 400 meters. It can provide cover fire with its powerful machine gun, which can also target airborne opponents and hostile aircraft. It will follow the player regardless of the terrain. You can also order it to self-destruct to clear high-tension areas.

Ad

The Ranger also has some downsides. It can't enter vehicles with the player and can only be recalled after a brief cool-down period. Furthermore, it is vulnerable to high-damage weapons, as opponents can disable it with focused fire. Additionally, it self-destructs immediately if the player dies.

Also read: Battlefield 2042 'unable to load persistence data' error: Possible fixes and reasons

That covers everything there is to know about the Ranger in Battlefield 2042. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides.

Ad

Check out our other Battlefield articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.