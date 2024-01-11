How to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2024? Date and time for all regions

Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will take place later next week on January 18, with the company providing a peak behind the curtain for numerous hotly anticipated titles. We have jotted down how to watch and the date and timing for all major regions and cities for viewers to have an easier time.

Multiple studios have been confirmed to be participating in the event. Furthermore, ZeniMan Online Studios will host an event on the same day after Developer Direct 2024, showcasing The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal.

When will Xbox Developer Direct 2024 take place?

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Xbox Developer Direct takes place on Thursday, January 18, at 12 pm PT. The schedule in major time zones is as follows:

Time Zone Date & Time Pacific Time 12 pm on January 18 Central Time 2 pm on January 18 Eastern Time 3 pm on January 18 UK Time 8 pm on January 18 Central Europe Time 9 pm on January 18 Indian Time 1.30 am on January 19 Japan Time 5 am on January 19 Australian Time 7 am on January 19 New Zealand TIme 9 am on January 19

The schedule for major cities is as follows:

City Date & Time Los Angeles, United States 12 pm on January 18 New York, United States 3 pm on January 18 London, United Kingdom 8 pm on January 18 Paris, France 9 pm on January 18 Berlin, Germany 9 pm on January 18 New Delhi, India 1.30 am on January 19 Tokyo, Japan 5 am on January 19 Sydney, Australia 7 am on January 19 Auckland, New Zealand 9 am on January 12

How to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2024? Livestream details

The official press release hasn't yet revealed livestream details, but we expect viewers will be able to catch the proceedings on the following channels:

All confirmed games at Xbox Developer Direct 2024

Xbox has revealed a handful of titles that will show up at the upcoming event:

MachineGames' Indiana Jones game: There will be more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights regarding this action-adventure game revolving around the iconic archaeologist. The devs will reveal information regarding the story, the setting, the gameplay, and more.

There will be more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights regarding this action-adventure game revolving around the iconic archaeologist. The devs will reveal information regarding the story, the setting, the gameplay, and more. Obsidian's Avowed: The fantasy action RPG will be showcased, with the developers discussing building the gameworld and how player choices will affect their experience.

The fantasy action RPG will be showcased, with the developers discussing building the gameworld and how player choices will affect their experience. Oxide Games' Ara: History Untold: The developers will discuss the inspiration, the salient points, and what to expect from the historical grand strategy title.

The developers will discuss the inspiration, the salient points, and what to expect from the historical grand strategy title. Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II: The developers will showcase the workings behind the scenes while developing the highly anticipated game. They will also discuss their goals, ambitions, and how they crafted Senua's upcoming journey.

Will Activision Blizzard games be featured at Xbox Developer Direct 2024?

The press release stated that Activision Blizzard games will not be featured at the upcoming Developer Direct. Instead, updates will be provided later this year.

Expand Tweet

That's all there is to know about the upcoming Developer Direct and available information. Keep an eye on Sportskeeda's coverage to learn more about recent gaming news and updates.