How to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2024? Date and time for all regions

Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will take place later next week on January 18, with the company providing a peak behind the curtain for numerous hotly anticipated titles. We have jotted down how to watch and the date and timing for all major regions and cities for viewers to have an easier time.
Multiple studios have been confirmed to be participating in the event. Furthermore, ZeniMan Online Studios will host an event on the same day after Developer Direct 2024, showcasing The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal.
When will Xbox Developer Direct 2024 take place?
The upcoming Xbox Developer Direct takes place on Thursday, January 18, at 12 pm PT. The schedule in major time zones is as follows:
The schedule for major cities is as follows:
How to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2024? Livestream details
The official press release hasn't yet revealed livestream details, but we expect viewers will be able to catch the proceedings on the following channels:
All confirmed games at Xbox Developer Direct 2024
Xbox has revealed a handful of titles that will show up at the upcoming event:
- MachineGames' Indiana Jones game: There will be more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights regarding this action-adventure game revolving around the iconic archaeologist. The devs will reveal information regarding the story, the setting, the gameplay, and more.
- Obsidian's Avowed: The fantasy action RPG will be showcased, with the developers discussing building the gameworld and how player choices will affect their experience.
- Oxide Games' Ara: History Untold: The developers will discuss the inspiration, the salient points, and what to expect from the historical grand strategy title.
- Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II: The developers will showcase the workings behind the scenes while developing the highly anticipated game. They will also discuss their goals, ambitions, and how they crafted Senua's upcoming journey.
Will Activision Blizzard games be featured at Xbox Developer Direct 2024?
The press release stated that Activision Blizzard games will not be featured at the upcoming Developer Direct. Instead, updates will be provided later this year.
That's all there is to know about the upcoming Developer Direct and available information. Keep an eye on Sportskeeda's coverage to learn more about recent gaming news and updates.