Hunt character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

The Hunt Path in Honkai Star Rail boasts some of the most powerful units capable of nuking down enemies and bosses. Although their abilities are heavily geared to deal single-target damage, they usually qualify as sub-DPS or DPS units, which allows them to stay relevant in the meta.

Their only competitors are individuals who follow the Destruction Path, but for the most part, Hunt units are quite specialized in their dedicated team role.

Moreover, the latter are few in number, which limits the option for Trailblazers who prefer nukers in their team setup. Despite that, many players are likely to wonder about each of their ranks in version 1.3.

This article arranges all the available Hunt characters into a tier list based on their performance and combat strength.

Note: This list is subjective, and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of every Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Hunt character

Hunt character tier list for version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

Every Hunt character in Honkai Star Rail 1.3 has been arranged in SS, S, and A tiers depending on their combat efficiency. Their performance has been taken into account without any Eidolon to deliver a fair judgment.

It is worth noting that the following placement is strictly for educational and fun purposes, implying that none of them are useless, even if they are placed at the bottom tier.

SS-tier

Seele is one of the best DPS as of version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The top of the arrangement is reserved for Honkai Star Rail characters that have the highest combat strength. They usually outperform all of their competitors in terms of flexibility and ease of use.

As of version 1.3, Seele is the only Hunt character that deserves to be at the peak of the tier list since her damage output is one of the highest in the game. With the right build and setup, she can decimate enemies using her strong Quantum attacks.

Her passive binds her entire kit together as it enables her to take an extra turn after she defeats an enemy. Hence, she can be used to take down multiple opponents despite specializing in single-target damage.

S-tier

Yanqing is an S-tier Hunt character in version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier units serve as the next-best alternatives for the strongest characters in Honkai Star Rail. They are less flexible when it comes to end-game team setups and usually require specific characters to synergize.

Yanqing falls under this tier as the only DPS character that is comparable to Seele. Although his attacks deal massive Ice damage, he can unleash it when his Soulsteel Sync is active.

The effect disappears when he takes any incoming damage, which limits his playstyle. Thus, you need to use him with a shielder like Gepard or Fire Trailblazers to keep him protected.

A-tier

Dan Heng and Sushang are the only 4-star Hunt characters in version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite Honkai Star Rail characters in the A-tier getting overshadowed by stronger individuals, it does not make them any less effective during combat.

Listed below are characters that grow significantly stronger with more Eidolons:

Dan Heng

Sushang

Both Dan Heng and Sushang are 4-star units that are highly accessible and can serve as excellent early-game DPS in version 1.3.