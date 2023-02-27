On February 25, 2023, the developers of League of Legends provided an updated look into the brand-new upcoming rework for Yuumi. As it happens, fans were both excited and nervous as they did not want her to become broken.

However, Yuumi's rework seems to have received several favorable comments from the fanbase. In fact, players are quite satisfied with the modifications, even on the PBE servers.

Irelia, Yi, Caitlyn, etc are still strong tho @RiotPhroxzon I think it’s a good move in the right direction because with this update you remove her heal spam and limit it to a shield on an engage by engage basis as well as isolate to on-hit so it’s no longer Super Syndra, Super Viktor etc.Irelia, Yi, Caitlyn, etc are still strong tho @BessWisty @RiotPhroxzon I think it’s a good move in the right direction because with this update you remove her heal spam and limit it to a shield on an engage by engage basis as well as isolate to on-hit so it’s no longer Super Syndra, Super Viktor etc. Irelia, Yi, Caitlyn, etc are still strong tho

This does not mean Yuumi will be balanced in professional League of Legends. However, if a major section of the playerbase considers her balanced, Riot Games might have finally solved the Yuumi problem.

League of Legends fans reckon Yuumi rework solved most of her issues, though she might need a few nerfs

One of the major issues with Yuumi before her rework was that she had no counterplay. Her immense scaling, healing, and late-game presence made her a menace.

However, the developers have brought in several changes. Following these modifications, Yuumi is bound to stick with one ally instead of multiple others. The champion now has something called the "Best Friend Bonus," which provides additional buffs to the ally she is attached to.

Kitty so good it replenished my mana



But I guess we can always balance the numbers out, but I'm still dreading The Yuumi + ADC/APC Combos, On-hit Heals + Mana restore? @RiotPhroxzon I was vibing with the changes till I read her W restores mana & the BF bonus gives resists with an AP ratio..Kitty so good it replenished my manaBut I guess we can always balance the numbers out, but I'm still dreading The Yuumi + ADC/APC Combos, On-hit Heals + Mana restore? @RiotPhroxzon I was vibing with the changes till I read her W restores mana & the BF bonus gives resists with an AP ratio..Kitty so good it replenished my mana😏But I guess we can always balance the numbers out, but I'm still dreading The Yuumi + ADC/APC Combos, On-hit Heals + Mana restore? https://t.co/4DcFHUFugr

I'll be honest, my personal biggest problem with Yuumi's kit was having the ability to heal without ever hopping off. While it still exists, at least it's harder to get so I'm happy.



Also 10/10 E+R changes. @RiotPhroxzon As a (currently former) Yuumi main, thank you for this.I'll be honest, my personal biggest problem with Yuumi's kit was having the ability to heal without ever hopping off. While it still exists, at least it's harder to get so I'm happy.Also 10/10 E+R changes. @RiotPhroxzon As a (currently former) Yuumi main, thank you for this.I'll be honest, my personal biggest problem with Yuumi's kit was having the ability to heal without ever hopping off. While it still exists, at least it's harder to get so I'm happy.Also 10/10 E+R changes.

DUUUUUUUME @LeNanakin @RiotPhroxzon I like the direction of these changes but having a small moonstone on passive and basically ardent censer on E seems a bit too much IMO @RiotPhroxzon I like the direction of these changes but having a small moonstone on passive and basically ardent censer on E seems a bit too much IMO

However, this bonus will only work on the player Yuumi sticks to the most within the game, which in most cases will be the ADC. Apart from that, the developers have removed the healing from her E ability, and instead, it now provides a shield.

These changes have delighted several League of Legends fans. They reckon she won't be able to have the same impact with every other ally within a particular game. Being stuck with just a single ally means the team will be quite vulnerable.

Aiden @Vicious_Fate @RiotPhroxzon I think those changes are pretty good. Changing the heal for a shield feels like the big nerf. Also that she doesnt get the passive shield herself before attaching makes her a lot more punishable in lane. @RiotPhroxzon I think those changes are pretty good. Changing the heal for a shield feels like the big nerf. Also that she doesnt get the passive shield herself before attaching makes her a lot more punishable in lane.

Only thing that seems super overtuned is the attack speed steroid on E would be insane. @RiotPhroxzon Ok. Actually substantive that I feel makes the cat better and incorporates more skill for her to be powerful and allows outplay while keeping the simplicity of her kit. A good job.Only thing that seems super overtuned is the attack speed steroid on E would be insane. @RiotPhroxzon Ok. Actually substantive that I feel makes the cat better and incorporates more skill for her to be powerful and allows outplay while keeping the simplicity of her kit. A good job.Only thing that seems super overtuned is the attack speed steroid on E would be insane.

M1RVKL @M1raKL @RiotPhroxzon Wow, actually an interesting rework idea, keeping her "insane one target enchanter support" while also forcing her to REALLY be one target. Passive is still a bit OP (the heal part) but anyway curious to see how it goes @RiotPhroxzon Wow, actually an interesting rework idea, keeping her "insane one target enchanter support" while also forcing her to REALLY be one target. Passive is still a bit OP (the heal part) but anyway curious to see how it goes😁

However, while fans are happy, they feel some aspects need to be nerfed. For instance, her passive ability has immense healing, while her ultimate seems way too overtuned.

Thus, fans reckon a few more tweaks will make Yuumi a great champion. She is an enchanter who will continue to provide powerful buffs but won't make the entire team invincible.

Apart from that, she now has a bit of skill expression where players will need to land her abilities to proc the heal. Yuumi's powers in most scenarios are not hard to dodge as long as one reacts quickly.

Molecule @MoleculeLOL @RiotPhroxzon Lots of stuff but a lot more levers. Seems like she has more healing than a soraka @RiotPhroxzon Lots of stuff but a lot more levers. Seems like she has more healing than a soraka

Something I've always disliked about her is that her kit doesn't really fit her lore that much. @RiotPhroxzon I kinda like this? The part about controlling your ults waves sounds kinda crazy though (even if there's no root anymore)Something I've always disliked about her is that her kit doesn't really fit her lore that much. @RiotPhroxzon I kinda like this? The part about controlling your ults waves sounds kinda crazy though (even if there's no root anymore)Something I've always disliked about her is that her kit doesn't really fit her lore that much.

jason chang @dalekrule @RiotPhroxzon I'm not going to lie, this kit looks amazing... but I also think it's going to be super strong in pro. @RiotPhroxzon I'm not going to lie, this kit looks amazing... but I also think it's going to be super strong in pro.

Hence, Yuumi players must make proactive plays and coordinate with their ally to be effective. This brings a new direction to playing the champion in League of Legends.

While these changes will be quite good in the solo queue, the question does remain on how much of an impact she will have in pro-play. Few reckon that professional players will be crafty enough to extrapolate the most out of Yuumi's abilities and make her a broken character yet again.

