On February 25, 2023, the developers of League of Legends provided an updated look into the brand-new upcoming rework for Yuumi. As it happens, fans were both excited and nervous as they did not want her to become broken.
However, Yuumi's rework seems to have received several favorable comments from the fanbase. In fact, players are quite satisfied with the modifications, even on the PBE servers.
This does not mean Yuumi will be balanced in professional League of Legends. However, if a major section of the playerbase considers her balanced, Riot Games might have finally solved the Yuumi problem.
League of Legends fans reckon Yuumi rework solved most of her issues, though she might need a few nerfs
One of the major issues with Yuumi before her rework was that she had no counterplay. Her immense scaling, healing, and late-game presence made her a menace.
However, the developers have brought in several changes. Following these modifications, Yuumi is bound to stick with one ally instead of multiple others. The champion now has something called the "Best Friend Bonus," which provides additional buffs to the ally she is attached to.
However, this bonus will only work on the player Yuumi sticks to the most within the game, which in most cases will be the ADC. Apart from that, the developers have removed the healing from her E ability, and instead, it now provides a shield.
These changes have delighted several League of Legends fans. They reckon she won't be able to have the same impact with every other ally within a particular game. Being stuck with just a single ally means the team will be quite vulnerable.
However, while fans are happy, they feel some aspects need to be nerfed. For instance, her passive ability has immense healing, while her ultimate seems way too overtuned.
Thus, fans reckon a few more tweaks will make Yuumi a great champion. She is an enchanter who will continue to provide powerful buffs but won't make the entire team invincible.
Apart from that, she now has a bit of skill expression where players will need to land her abilities to proc the heal. Yuumi's powers in most scenarios are not hard to dodge as long as one reacts quickly.
Hence, Yuumi players must make proactive plays and coordinate with their ally to be effective. This brings a new direction to playing the champion in League of Legends.
While these changes will be quite good in the solo queue, the question does remain on how much of an impact she will have in pro-play. Few reckon that professional players will be crafty enough to extrapolate the most out of Yuumi's abilities and make her a broken character yet again.