IGF Awards 2023: All nominees and winners across every category

The IGF Awards 2023 came to its conclusion yesterday, with Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios) winning the prestigious Seumas McNally Grand Prize. The ceremony also saw other excellent indie titles across various categories, including The Case of the Golden Idol and IMMORTALITY.

Part of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), the hallowed Independent Games Festival (IGF) is an annual occasion that seeks to celebrate the hard work of the independent video game developers of the past year. A total of $24,000 is up for grabs across various categories.

According to the official website, all finalists will also get a $1000 stipend irrespective of the final result. The official prize distribution is as follows:

Seumas McNally Grand Prize - $10,000

Excellence in Visual Art - $2,000

Excellence in Audio - $2,000

Excellence in Design - $2,000

Excellence in Narrative - $2,000

Nuovo Award - $2,000

Best Student Game - $2,000

Audience Award - $2,000

The IGF Awards 2023 is on the same day as the GDC Awards 2023, which saw Elden Ring win the Game of the Year title. Read on to find out the full list of finalists and winners of this year's IGF Awards.

All finalists and winners of IGF Awards 2023

The finalists and winners across all categories at the ceremony are as follows:

IGF Awards 2023 SEUMAS MCNALLY GRAND PRIZE

Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios) {winner}

IMMORTALITY (Half Mermaid Productions)

Neon White (Angel Matrix)

Not For Broadcast (NotGames)

The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games)

TUNIC (Isometricorp Games)

Honorable Mentions: Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio), RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks), Terra Nil (Free Lives), Tinykin (Splashteam)

IGF Awards 2023 BEST STUDENT GAME

Gevaudan 1851 (Pole 3D)

Mind Diver (Indoor Sunglasses)

Presenter Slides (Mathias Schifter & Brin Žvan)

Shutter (Team Scoop)

Skala (Gustav Almström)

Slider (Daniel Carr & VGDev) {winner}

Honorable Mentions: A Mallard's Song (Ducky Elford), Error143 (Jenny Vi Pham), Paper Planet (Doodlegames), The Longest Walk (Alexander Tarvet), zenosyne (Ezra Szanton)

IGF Awards 2023 EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO

Dome Keeper (Bippinbits)

Paradise Marsh (LazyEti)

South of the Circle (State of Play)

The Forest Quartet (Mads & Friends) {winner}

TUNIC (Isometricorp Games)

We are OFK (Teddy Dief & Team OFK)

Honorable Mentions: Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster), IMMORTALITY (Half Mermaid Productions), Melatonin (Half Asleep), Neon White (Angel Matrix), Tinykin (Splashteam)

IGF Awards 2023 Audience Award

Potionomics (Voracious Games) {winner}

IGF Awards 2023 EXCELLENCE IN DESIGN

Against the Storm (Eremite Games)

Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios)

Mr. Sun's Hatbox (Kenny Sun)

Neon White (Angel Matrix)

Stacklands (Sokpop Collective)

The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games) {winner}

Honorable Mentions: Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age), Cursed to Golf (Chuhai Labs), Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (niceplay games), Swordship (Digital Kingdom), Terra Nil (Free Lives), Tinykin (Splashteam)

IGF Awards 2023 EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE

Butterfly Soup 2 (Brianna Lei)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games)

IMMORTALITY (Half Mermaid Productions) {winner}

NORCO (Geography of Robots)

South of the Circle (State of Play)

Honorable Mentions: Eternal Threads (Cosmonaut Studios), Queer Man Peering Into a Rockpool.jpg (Fuzzy Ghost), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio), The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games), The Excavation of Hob's Barrow (Cloak and Dagger Games), The Wreck (The Pixel Hunt)

IGF Awards 2023 EXCELLENCE IN VISUAL ARTS

Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)

How Deep Is the Dark Water? (Rhett Tsai)

Potionomics (Voracious Games)

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks) {winner}

To Hell With the Ugly (La Poule Noire)

TUNIC (Isometricorp Games)

Honorable Mentions: I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games), Melatonin (Half Asleep), NAIAD (HiWarp), Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (niceplay games), Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox), Swordship (Digital Kingdom), Terra Nil (Free Lives), Voodoo Detective (Short Sleeve Studio LLC)

IGF Awards 2023 NUOVO AWARD

Afterglitch (Vladimir Kudelka)

An Outcry (Quinn K.)

Betrayal at Club Low (Cosmo D Studios) {winner}

He Fucked The Girl Out Of Me (Taylor McCue)

Queer Man Peering Into a Rockpool.jpg (Fuzzy Ghost)

Sylvie Lime (Love♥️Game)

Time Bandit (Joel Jordon)

Titanic II: Orchestra for Dying At Sea (Flan Falacci)

Honorable Mentions: Atuel (Matajuegos), Ib (kouri), Not For Broadcast (NotGames), Of Moons and Mania (Absurd Walls), RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (DeskWorks)

Poll : 0 votes