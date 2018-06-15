'ILG actively looks to incentivize casual gamers': LXG director Kiran Noojibail

In an exclusive interaction, Noojibail talks about the changing Esports scenario in the country.

Kiran handles broadcasting and Esports for the League of Extraordinary Gamers (LXG) and is also the Director. Aravind Ananth was the initial owner of LXG and had the vision of having an amazing gaming lounge someday.

Fabian Samuel found the idea interesting and came in as the investor in 2013, giving the chance to Aravind to make his dream - of a state of the art gaming café - a reality.

Back in the day, it was just a small café with ten computers. After receiving a tremendous response, it was decided to increase the number of PCs to 20.

“A lot of events were organized, such as the Logitech free-to-play (F2P). The amount of interest in LXG went up, enabling a go-ahead in increasing the number of PCs further. When I joined in May 2015, we had 30 PCs at the Indiranagar LXG in Bangalore. Another location added in the form of an LXG café on Kodambakkam High Road in Chennai. The original LXG café in Indiranagar also went through a complete makeover, wherein the entire interiors and layouts were revamped in May 2017,” shares Kiran Noojibail.

This was at a time when LXG had a change in management as well, with Aravind stepping down as CEO and Savanth taking over LXG as he bought it from Fabian, thereby becoming the new MD and CEO. Hence, a makeover was decided for the café as well.

The entire gaming area was merged into one, with PC Gaming and console gaming in one section, and on the other side, the former PS4 section was converted into a viewing area. Gamers were now able to come and watch international games, ILG Cup matches as well, which are streamed via LXGTV.

“Every year we conduct an event called as the ‘Pubstomp,’ a name given for ‘The International’ (which is an annual Dota 2 eSports tournament hosted by Valve Corporation themselves) viewing parties. The tournament is popular for having mammoth prize pools. In 2017 itself, The International had a total prize pool of $ 22 million.

Hence, it is only natural that it garners such a fan following, with gamers coming together to have viewing parties. This is when the idea of ‘Pubstomp’ came in and we have been successfully conducting it for three years now, thereby fulfilling the dire need for such a place for gamers where they can relax and watch these events,” adds the Shadeslayer, as Kiran is popularly known.

If we are to look at the time period from 2005-2012, LAN gaming was pretty much what was driving gaming. A lot of LAN centers sprung up, and gaming thrived. What made gaming popular back then was that all these gamers would come to these lounges, group up, and play against each other.

Access to good internet connections and dedicated servers were unavailable, making it impossible to play against international opponents. It was a hassle to find people to play online even at the national level.

It became the norm to go to a café, group up and play a local LAN match. It was a competitive atmosphere, and the feeling that was created, which the gamers went back for again and again.

Over the years, certain factors have changed. The biggest one being that internet has evolved and high-speed connections are easily available. It is also a cakewalk to connect with other Asian servers, play with others.

Nowadays, even if 10 gamers are sitting at 10 computers, one next to the other, all playing the same game, chances are high that they are playing it online and not with each other. The entire social interaction part which made gaming what it was, is visibly wiped out. The connect gamers had - of growing a community - faded away.

This naturally started having a negative impact on café’s as well, with people preferring to play at home. A sustenance issue emerged and many of them had to call it a day and shut shop.

“As LXG, we had to do something to bring the LAN culture back to the country, and the ‘ILG Cup’ was our brainchild as a result of this. It was conceptualized in August 2016, and we planned it for a good six months before we went live with the inaugural edition in January 2017.

The first iteration of the tournament was naturally at a smaller scale. We had 7 gaming café’s from 7 cities. Besides the LXG’s in Bangalore and Chennai, we tied up with the top café’s from Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The total prize pool was of Rs. 15 lakh. 27 tournaments were organized in total, with 21 minors and six majors,” adds a proud Kiran.

DotA 2, CS:GO, and Overwatch were the three games contested in ILG Cup – Season 1, and it was a PC only event. This time around LXG has scaled things up majorly, with the total prize pool going up to a massive Rs. 1 crore.

A total of 27 cafés will be covered this time across 16 cities. The number of games were also increased from 3 to 8, which now include the three primary games - DOTA 2, CS:GO and FIFA 18, the three showcase games – Overwatch, Call of Duty, Rocket League, and finally the two community inspired games - PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) and Rainbow Six: Siege. ILG Cup – Season 2 will also feature console gaming, with PS4s being added as an option.

“Competitively, PS4 is used for all the major FIFA competitions in the country and that is what most players are comfortable with as well. We will also be sticking with PS4 for Call of Duty and it was a no-brainer for us as the gaming community suggested it,” explains Kiran.

LXG has been pivotal for created Esports teams as well. Team SRA gained a lot of momentum from last year’s CS:GO competition at ILG and came into the limelight.

When the Minor for CS:GO happened in Kolkata, SRA upset one of the most popular teams and have been doing very well since then. It is safe to say that they will be in the Top 8 CS:GO teams in the country at the present moment.

“ILG targets two categories of gamers – one is the aspiring Esports athlete and the other casual gamers. ILG actively looks to incentivize casual gamers. Bangalore gamers are accustomed to playing big prize pool tournaments, so organizing a smaller prize tournament does not make sense as the response would not be good then.

However, if say an Rs. 75,000 tournament is conducted, all the top teams will be interested in coming down and playing in the event. However, in a city like Lucknow or Guwahati, where the gamers do not have exposure to many LAN tournaments, even Rs. 25,000 prize pool tournaments will attract the major teams.

Hence, Café owners in such a place would prefer doing three smaller prize tournaments, rather than one big one, to generate more traction. Prolonged activity can be ensured by having multiple events,” Kiran gives insights into how the ILG Cup is planned.

In ILG events, chances are more of the local teams participating, either amateur or semi-pro. These are the guys who get incentivized and play more to get rewarded. Hence, this is how ILG differs from the rest of the tournaments in India, where not just the professionals have a chance, but so do the casual gamers.

ILG Cup is a free to register tournament, and it has roped in multiple sponsors as well. Events such as these will ensure that the LAN game culture flourishes in the country again.

LXG has big plans for the future as well.

LXG provides end-to-end solutions in Esports – right from providing gaming services to lounges – to organizing Esports events – to having product launches – to doing tech reviews and unboxing – to web development – providing broadcast services to Esports events – having casual streams – and finally the LXG online shop. Hence, there are all the gaming requirements one can think of under one single roof.

LXG has also organized other major Esports events in the past, including the India qualifier for eXTREMESLAND – which is a Pan-Asia CS:GO event where top teams from Asia fly down for the final showdown in Shanghai, China, for a prize pool of $ 100,000.

In the year 2016, the first Indian qualifier was conducted for this tournament with the winning team getting the chance to represent India in an all-expense paid trip to Shanghai. Esports World Convention (EWC) qualifiers were also conducted at the LXG Café.

“For ILG, we want to cover more locations and cities next year. Doing a data analysis and seeing the trends, we will be tapping into more cities next year. We are venturing into places like Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad for the first time with ILG. Based on the feedback, we will try and find more people to associate with so that the maximum number of gamers get a taste of an Esports tournament. If things keep going well, we may even look at venturing to other countries to start Asian LAN Gaming (ALG) – that is the long-term goal. In the short term, our aim is to reach out to every prospective city within the nation that has aspiring gamers,” an optimistic Kiran signs off.

Will ILG be able to achieve their goal? Sound off in the comments section below!