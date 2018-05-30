ILG Season 2: Kolkata gamers buzz with enthusiasm

The good old LAN gaming days have returned, time to get the adrenaline pumping again.

Dipanjan Chatterjee News 30 May 2018, 21:41 IST

The 8 games which are being contested have a massive Prizepool of Rs. 1 crore overall

ILG Season 2 is a mega Esports event with 8 games being contested across 25+ partner cafes in 16 cities, with a whopping grand prize pool of Rs. 1 Crore. DotA 2, CS:GO, and FIFA 18 are the primary three games being contested in ILG Season 2, along with the three showcase games, namely Overwatch, Call of Duty, and Rocket League. Ultimately, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Rainbow Six: Siege, are the two community games that will be contested.

This week, we experience ILG Season 2 first hand by visiting a café in Kolkata. The City of Joy has always been at the heart of sports enthusiasts, whether it is for Football, Cricket, Polo or Golf. The way things are going, Esports will soon become an addition to this list.

The people from Kolkata love talking about sports as well and discussions on Football or Cricket teams can go on for hours at a stretch. With high-intensity games being played in the ILG Cup, people are going gaga over the 2nd season of the mega-gaming event as well.

If we are to compare the popularity of Esports, Eastern India is catching up fast with Southern India. Gaming tournaments such as the ILG Season 2 are playing a major role in this and are a boon for gamers in the city of Kolkata. They have also infused a lot of enthusiasm in the gamers as crowd-favorite games such as DOTA 2, CS:GO, and FIFA 18 are being contested.

League of Extraordinary Gamers (LXG) has teamed up with some of the renowned cafes of Kolkata, namely 'Battle Arena' and 'Fusion Gaming'.

Winners of DOTA 2 Tournament

Prior to this, 67 players from 12 teams battled it out in CS:GO at the 'Battle Arena' cafe during the month of April. A Huge prize money of Rs. 75,000 was up for grabs and ultimately team JMD Gaming bagged the top spot. FIFA 18 was contested in the 2nd week of May and saw a total of 69 games being played in the 'Fusion Gaming' cafe, and ultimately Abhishek Mondal emerged victorious with Bhalaram Paul finishing as runners-up.

LXG has done a great job to get the gamers drooling by creating such an atmosphere and ensured that the gamers are always intense with a religious fervor. It was an amazing experience to witness the energetic atmosphere at the Fusion Gaming cafe in Bijoygarh. While interacting with the gamers present, their zeal and devotion towards the games was clearly noticeable.

The best Dota 2 teams were playing for the 15k prize in a closely contested final. Soon the match got over as the winning team rejoiced over the victory while the other went a little numb. Mr. Prashanta Ghosh said, "LAN gaming needs to be encouraged more as events like these are exciting and promising for both the gamers and the café owners."

Mr. Ghosh, who has owned the café for over 10 years went on to share, "Although LAN gaming was not much of a thing during my early 2000's, local multiplayer started to evolve from 2003 - 2005. 2012 onwards, the gaming industry made a paradigm shift and started focusing more on the Global Multiplayer concept. Following this, the internet bandwidth and service providers benefitted, but the good old cafes which were once paradise for gamers seemed to be fading away."

Mr. Ghosh always encourages players and has also helped in assembling many good teams such as 'Antidote', which is one of the biggest CS:GO Teams from Kolkata. A total of 13 teams (5-a-side) took part in DotA 2, whereas 17 teams battled it out in CS:GO during the event. He seems happy now that such an initiative has been started.

One of the members of the winning team 'Surprise Gaming' said, “It has been a wonderful experience and we would definitely like more LAN tournaments like this to be organized. There are a lot of skilled teams in Kolkata waiting for such opportunities to showcase their talent."

Subrajit from the LXG Kolkata team also ensured the smooth flow of things during the event. Events like ILG Season 2 are revitalizing the Esports scene, not just in Kolkata but also all over in India. They have been pivotal in this movement and give hope to gamers who can now see gaming as a viable career option.

In case you are willing to be part of all the action in your city, follow this link: Register for ILG Cup

To watch the action online, follow this link: LXGTV

You can also follow ILG Facebook page for regular updates on Season 2 of the mega-event.