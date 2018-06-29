ILG Season 2: Round-up, DotA 2 and CS:GO most popular games to be contested during final two weeks of June

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 // 29 Jun 2018, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

ILG Season 2 has received a tremendous response.

ILG Season 2 has brought to the fore that there is still an existent market for LAN gaming. The improved internet connectivity and technology in the recent years had led to the downfall of the LAN gaming industry in the country.

Companies like LXG are doing their level best and putting in conscientious efforts to revive this culture. Their flagship event, ILG Season 2 - Ultimate LAN wars, has been underway since over a little over two months now and received a tremendous response.

There is no need for the LAN gamers to reminisce about the old days as they have the opportunity to relive them all together in the present moment.

During the last two weeks of June, a total of 696 gamers took part in multiple gaming events of the ILG cup in a bid to become the Ultimate LAN Warrior.

Team 'BlitZ Esports' took home a massive sum of Rs. 50,000 for winning the CS:GO tournament held at the Blitz-zone Cafe in Bangalore. Other big winners include team 'Arknemesis,' which won Rs. 70,000 in Overwatch at 'LXG' Cafe in Chennai; team 'Vibe' which won Rs. 50,000 for emerging champions in DotA 2 at the 'Battle Arena' Cafe in Kolkata.

Week 3 at a glance

Team 'eGirl Slayers' that won Rs. 50,000 in COD WW2 at LXG Chennai and Team 'MercenarieZ' (from Bangladesh), which finished on top in the Rainbow Six Siege battle at 'Intencity' Cafe in Pune and bagged Rs. 50,000 in prize money, are the other notable mentions.

All-in-all a grand prize pool of Rs. 5,75,000 was up for grabs during these two weeks.

Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vellore were the 9 cities which were covered during this timespan. In case you are keen on participating in this mega-event yourself, keep tracking the Facebook page of ILG Cup for the latest updates, or simply register for the game of your choice here. You also have the option of watching the gameplay videos here.

With these two weeks, we reach the end of the action in June with a lot more coming up in the following months. In June, the city with the highest participation was Chennai with 174 registrations across all games. Elite Gamer Cafe was also immensely popular and received a mammoth 151 registrations in the FIFA 18 tournaments itself.

ILG continues to imbue and cultivate the spirit of LAN gaming in the newest generation of gamers.

Which game, city and cafe do you think will be the most popular in the coming months of ILG Cup? Do let us know in the comments section below.