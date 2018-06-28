ILG Season 2: Round-up, FIFA 18 undisputed favourite during first two weeks of June

Gamers pose with their certificates

It is hard to believe that two months of the Ultimate LAN wars are already over. FIFA 18 was the favourite in the first two weeks of June, with 167 and 164 games being played in the first and second week of June, respectively.

A total of 7 cities were covered during the first two weeks -- namely -- Mumbai (VGS Cafe), Chennai (LXG and Elite Gamer), Coimbatore (Battle Grounds), Ahmedabad (District 9), Guwahati (Gamersden), Hyderabad (Yolo Esports), and Kochi (Woot Gaming). A lot more action across seven games is lined up for the coming days so do not forget to register for your game. It is free to register for everyone so no excuses there.

The 1v1s have added another fun quotient and it is something to look forward to for individual gamers as well.

A total of Rs. 4,04,000 was up for grabs during the two weeks. Team 'LXG Esports' emerged as the winners of DotA 2 in Bangalore and got to take home Rs. 50,000. Team 'Piece Of Cake' were the runners-up in the same event and won a handsome sum of Rs. 25,000.

June Week 1 at a glance

4 teams registered for one of the showcase games -- Rocket League -- which was contested at Circle Gaming Cafe in Mumbai. This event featured a prize pool of Rs. 50,000 overall and 'Mumbai Indians' were the ultimate champions, winning Rs. 35,000, with the team 'NO' finishing as runners-up and taking home Rs. 15,000.

Other notable mentions are Saransh Jain, who won Rs. 14,000 in the Fifa 18 event at 'Havok Nation' in Pune. The talismanic player eased past his opponents and ultimately took the top spot out of 35 contenders. Sufi gave him a tough battle in the final, however, it was Saransh's day and Sufi had to settle for the runners-up spot.

'FGod devotees' emerged as ultimate champions in CS:GO at Woot Gaming Cafe in Kochi with the team 'Boosted Scrubs' ending their good run as runners-up.

A total of 361 games were played across the three primary games -- DotA 2, CS:GO and FIFA 18, and one showcase game -- Rocket League during the first two weeks, sending passionate gamers into a frenzy. In case you want to be part of the action yourself, catch the latest updates on when and where ILG Season 2 will be happening next by following their Facebook page.

Which was your favourite team during the first two weeks of ILG Season 2? Do let us know in the comments section below.