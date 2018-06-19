Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ILG Season 2: Round-up, First two months of Ultimate LAN Wars witnesses huge footfall

Passionate gamers came out in huge numbers to participate in the mega-gaming extravaganza.

Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
News 19 Jun 2018, 19:21 IST
17

Gamers in action
Gamers in action

A little over two months of ILG Season 2 - Ultimate LAN Wars have already concluded. Time has really flown by and there has been a substantial increase in the number of participants this season.

Passionate gamers have come out in huge numbers to participate in the mega-gaming extravaganza. A total of 345 different teams registered for The Ultimate LAN Wars and 2165 players went up against each other for the huge prize pool of Rs. 13,82,500 kept for the initial 2 months. A mammoth prize pool of Rs. 1 Crore is up for grabs during the entire event.

26 Cafes across 14 cities were covered, overall 137 games of DotA 2, 174 of CS:GO, 271 of FIFA 18, 33 of COD 4:MW, and finally 14 games of Rocket League (one of the showcase games) were contested. All these surmount to a grand total of 629 games being played - across Majors, Minors, and 1v1s.

LXG Esports became the team to bag the highest prize, winning a total of Rs. 1,00,000 in DotA 2, followed by JMD Gaming which took home a mammoth Rs. 60,000 in CS:GO. Team TNO was also impressive and became the highest earning in COD 4:MW, winning a total of Rs. 70,000. Team ‘Mag PuneFive’ is another notable mention as they won 50k in CS:GO.

Kolkata has proved to be the most fertile for LAN Gaming and got the highest registrations (107), with 'Fusion Max' becoming the Gaming cafe with maximum registrations (95) in the inaugural two months.

The League of Extraordinary Gamers (LXG) initiated event aims to reinvigorate the LAN gaming culture in India, and going by the numbers, it seems like they have been successful in achieving their goal to a particular extent. However, there is still a long way to go in this mega contest and it only gets better in the future.

In case you do not miss out on the future events, do not forget to register here for the event and city of your choice. It is a FREE to register events, so what are you waiting for?

