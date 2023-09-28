India vs Kyrgyzstan Dota 2 Asian Games 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Two national teams from India and Kyrgyzstan will battle it out in the opening fixture of the Dota 2 event for Asian Games 2023. After the South East Asian Games in 2019, this is the second time a major multi-sport festival like this will involve esports as medal events. Despite being officially categorized as only a tier-3 tournament, this is nevertheless an important ocassion for all Dota 2 communities from the 14 countries that will participate in the event.

Both India and Kyrgyzstan are among the nine unseeded teams set to play in this event, divided into three groups with three line-ups each. In a detour from the usual best-of-two or best-of-three format we are used to, the group stage will be a series of single-legged round-robins between the three teams within each group.

The leaderboard topper from Group A will progress to the Playoffs to face Nepal in the Quarterfinals.

India vs Kyrgyzstan Dota 2 Asian Games 2023 details

Prediction

India's biggest claim to their merit is winning bronze in the Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022 about a year ago. However, Team India will not be fielding the exact same roster in the Asian Games 2023.

Notably, the captain from the successful Commonwealth team, Moin "No_Chanc3" Aijaz, has been phased out of the roster primarily due to disputes with the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

While the Indian side does still have good talents on their side, their previous showing against Kyrgyzstan did not bear success in the IESF Asian Championship.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, coasted their way through the 2022 AESF Road to Asian Games qualifiers for the Central Asia region with a second place finish. In terms of overall credentials, they definitely inch forward.

They are the side with proper tier-1 Dota 2 experience, thanks to Baqyt "Zayac" Emiljanov, the former position 4 player in Team Secret. Last year, this Team Secret squad got runners-up placement in the most prestigious Dota 2 tournament, The International 2022.

Overall, this leaves odds in the Kyrgystan side's favor against India.

Head-to-head

Historically, the two sides have gone head-to-head only once, in Gamers8 IESF Asian Championships 2023 (the prelude to the IESF Wolrd Esports Championship). It was held in July this year, and Kyrgyzstan emerged as the victors in the fixture.

Asian Games 2023 rosters

India

Krish "Krish-" Gupta

Abhishek "Abhi-" Yadav

Darshan "A35" Bata

Shubham "maDnEss" Goli

Ketan "Evil-Ash" Goyal

Kyrgyzstan

Kyialbek "dream`" Tayirov

Yunusali "hina'" Amanbek

Bektur "Max" Kulov (also known as "runec")

Baqyt "Zayac" Emiljanov

Rayapov "awe" Abdirahman

Livestream details

This is the first iteration of Asian Games to have widespread esports coverage as medal events. As such, its online broadcast is limited to Chinese streams from the host nation. You can watch India vs Kyrgyzstan Asian Games 2023 on 29th September on:

Note that the Huya.com streams are not available in all countries.