Indian eves shine on the Opening day at the Asian Juniors badminton

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The women shuttlers shone bright but it turned out to be a mixed opening day for India in the individual events of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships at Jakarta today.

Indian women shuttlers Dipti Kutty, Medha Shashidharan and Kavipriya Selvam moved into the next round after brushing aside easy opponents in their opening matches.

India No. 7 Dipti prevailed over Kazakh counterpart Aisha Zhumabek 21-18, 21-13. It was after two Indian pairs suffered losses - Srikrishna Sai and Srishti Jupudi and Orijit Chaliha and Preethi lost in mixed Doubles.

Medha Shashidharan then accounted for Iya Gordeyeva, also from Kazakhstan, with utmost ease (21-9, 21-10) and then Kavipriya Selvam put it across Myanmar's Seng Jar Nan 21-5, 21-8.

However, it was the Manipuri duo of Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam who overshadowed the other Indian wins as they hang on by a thin thread to live another day in men doubles.

Manjit and Dingku put up a wonderful resistance to overcome their Indonesian rivals Muhammad C. Chaniago and Helmi Abu Hanifa 22-20, 23-21.

In men's singles, India no 3 Kiran George, seeded 16, kept his date with destiny outlasting Malaysian Chong King Ling 24-22, 21-16.

However, Aman Farogh Sanjay lost his first-round to tenth seed Indonesian, Karono Karono 16-21, 21-16, 17-21 after a good fight.

Results:

Men Singles: Kiran George bt Chong King Ling 24-22, 21-16; Aman Farogh Sanjay lost to Karono Karono (INA) 16-21, 21-16, 17-21.

Women Singles: Dipti Kutty bt Aisha Zhumabek (Kaz) 21-18, 21-13; Medha Shashidharan bt Iya Gordeyeva (Kaz) 21-9, 21-10; Kavipriya Selvam bt Seng Jar Nan (MMR) 21-5, 21-8.

Women Doubles: Nafeesah Sara Siraj/Medha Shashidaran lost to Guo Lizhi/Yijing Li (CHN) 9-21, 18-21.

Mixed Doubles: Srikrishna Sai Kumar/Srishti Jupudi lost to Muhammad Juan Elgiffani/Windi Siti Mulyani (INA) 21-17, 13-21, 15-21; Orijit Chaliha/Preerthi Konadam lost to Lin Yu Chieh/Cheng Yu Pei 15-21, 18-21; Edwin Joy/Nafeesah S. Sriraj lost to Wu Guan Xun/Teng Chun Hsun17-21, 13-21.

Men Doubles: Manjit Singh/Dingku Singh bt Mhod. C Chaniago/H.A. Hanifa (INA) 22-20, 23-21