Is Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access playable on Steam Deck?

Baldur's Gate 3, an immersive RPG set in the legendary Dungeons & Dragons universe, is available for early PC access. The full release is scheduled for August 3, 2023. Valve developed a handheld gaming PC called the Steam Deck, which was released in February 2022. Valve's Linux distribution, SteamOS, which incorporates the Steam storefront, operates on the device. In addition to running Windows applications and games, SteamOS uses Valve's Proton compatibility layer.

The Steam Deck's custom AMD APU uses AMD's Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. There is a 7-inch touchscreen display with 1280x800 resolution and a built-in controller. However, will Baldur's Deck 3 be playable on the upcoming Steam Deluxe handheld console?

Can Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access be played on Steam Deck?

Larian Studios are the brains behind the development and publishing of Baldur's Gate 3. It is an exciting game that immerses players in the magical domain, the Forgotten Realms, inspired by the iconic Dungeons and Dragons campaign setting.

With the Steam Deck, you can run Baldur's Gate 3 without problems. The graphics settings may need to be adjusted if you want to maximize the performance of the game. FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) can improve image quality as the game is currently limited to 30 or 40 FPS.

FSR stands for FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD has developed a powerful technology called FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), an open-source solution for upscaling graphics. FSR significantly boosts performance while maintaining remarkable image quality by rendering at a lower resolution and then scaling the image up intelligently. This innovative approach allows gamers to enjoy smoother gameplay without compromising visuals.

There are two versions of FSR: FSR 1.0 and FSR 2.0. The former only considers the current frame when upscaling the image, while the latter incorporates a time-based upscale that also considers previous frames. As a result, images with significant motion exhibit superior quality.

Baldur's Gate 3 has gained popularity by supporting FSR. Players can find the FSR setting within the video settings of Baldur's Gate 3, which offers four modes: Performance, Balanced, Quality, and Ultra-quality.

Controller Support

Due to the game's full controller support, you can play Baldur's Gate 3 entirely with a controller. There have been reports, however, that the controller support is a bit problematic. The keyboard and mouse can be used instead to solve any issues.

Performance

You may need to adjust the game's graphics settings for the best performance on Steam. FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) may improve the game's image quality since it is currently limited to a stable 30 or 40 FPS.

Overall

You can play the game on Steam, which should be a good experience. Performance and controller support are two things to consider. Steam Deck players should adjust their graphics settings to get the best performance out of the game.

You can play the game on Steam by following these tips:

For best performance, use the Proton Experimental branch.

The image quality can be improved by enabling FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution).

To get the best performance, adjust the graphics settings.

You can use whatever controller layout works for you.

Before you enter combat, save often.

Baldur's Gate 3 early access can generally provide a satisfying experience on the Steam Deck. However, before delving into this handheld adventure, it is essential to consider a few factors. The game may present challenges that require patience and careful attention from players.

