Is Blizzard shelving Overwatch 2 PvE story missions moving forward?

After much anticipation, Blizzard Entertainment introduced Overwatch 2 PvE story missions. While the end product failed to meet fan expectations, the co-op missions against the Null Sector threat still provided a breath of fresh air despite being repetitive. With the latest Cowboy Bebop update, which introduced a handful of new cosmetics themed after the popular anime, another change is here.

Players have noticed that the Missions tab has now been swapped with the Hero Mastery tab. Could this mean that Blizzard Entertainment is giving second priority, or worse, aiming to eventually cease any updates for PvE?

Overwatch 2 PvE story missions have made way for the new Hero Mastery Gauntlet

The new Play menu screen for Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hero Mastery is more or less what the name suggests; this training mode allows players to learn the mechanical fundamentals of various Overwatch 2 heroes, such as Reinhardt, Sojourn, and Mercy. While it will be overlooked by most core fans of the hero shooter franchise, it is a good place for newcomers to start their multiplayer journey in the game.

The latest Cowboy Bebop update has swapped the places for the Mission and Hero Mastery tab, but what does this mean? At a glance, it may suggest that going forward, PvE might be an afterthought for the studio. The reception to the trio of paid missions released for Season 6 Invasion was middling at best; this was due to them being a clear downgrade from the original showcase by the developers.

With more Overwatch 2 PvE story missions planned for 2024, it remains to be seen how it will change or if Blizzard intends to evolve it to the same standard as they promised fans. Coming back to the current scene, there does not seem to be much evidence to suggest any foul play from the studios' end. It is likely this tab swap change is to promote the new Gauntlet mode.

This new co-op addition sees players defend structures from spawning enemy mobs. Simple in practice and execution, it could even be seen as practice for the Overwatch 2 PvE missions as they follow a similar structure during several set pieces. So, unless there's an official statement from the team about PvE changes going forward, fans can rest easy for now.

Overwatch 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.