Is the EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Pack worth it?

The EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Pack is the most expensive promo pack that has been released under current events, and it offers something unique for the players. For starters, this pack has the highest odds of finding a Centurions item when it comes to any shop item. Not only does this make it a lucrative deal, but it also creates a massive dilemma.

Although you can acquire the EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Pack with in-game coins, it is expensive. You will need to spend either 300,000 coins or 3,000 FC points to buy it from the store.

This is a massive investment by every stretch of the imagination, especially if you get the FC points with real-life money. Let's take a look at what you can get from this special pack and if it's better for you to save your resources.

All EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Pack contents

The valuation of any special pack depends on three important points:

The type of cards that are obtainable from the pack.

The odds of obtaining each type of card from the pack.

The cost of the pack.

Here are the total rewards that you will find in the EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Pack:

103 Rare Gold Players

100 Rare Gold Players, with two guaranteed to be rated 85 or higher.

3 Centurions Icons Player Pick Loans for 10 games.

Here are the pack odds of each reward that can be obtained:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 14%

Centurions Player - 15%

Centurions Icon - 2%

All items that you can find from the EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Pack will be untradeable. This makes it quite problematic in case you get a lot of duplicates (which is possible due to the number of cards).

The biggest negative point is the fact that it doesn't guarantee a walkout. The two cards that have the guarantee of a certain overall are fixed at 85. If you have terrible luck, you could end up without getting a single walkout from this pack. However, it's worth noting that there's a 15% chance to get a Centurions Promo item, with an additional 2% for it to be an Icon.

That said, it's best to avoid the EA FC 24 Elite Centurions Pack at all costs. 300,000 coins is a huge amount that can have plenty of alternate uses. You can either spend this amount to get promo items directly from the market or use them in the paid evolutions. Doing so will be a better usage of your coins by any stretch of the imagination.