Is the EA FC 24 Supreme Golazo pack worth it?

With the Golazo promo being well underway in the world of Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Supreme Golazo pack for gamers to buy from the Store. This is arguably one of the best packs released so far in the game cycle for those who want to obtain plenty of high-rated fodder. It also offers extremely high chances of yielding a promo player. This makes it a worthwhile pack to buy.

The EA FC 24 Golazo promo contains boosted versions of both Icons and Heroes, with the likes of Johan Cruyff, David Ginola, and Bobby Charlton all receiving special cards. There are also multiple versions of some Icons and Heroes available at the same time, which makes the Supreme Golazo pack even more tempting.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What does the EA FC 24 Supreme Golazo pack contain?

The EA FC 24 Supreme Golazo pack contains 60 rare gold players, all rated 85 or higher, with one guaranteed to be 90-rated or higher. It also contains three Golazo Hero or Icon Loan player picks, with the loans being for 10 games each. All items in this pack are untradeable and it costs 650,000 coins or 3,500 FC Points.

The pack offers some incredible odds (Image via EA Sports)

These are the specific pack probabilities mentioned in the pack description based on the rarity of the items:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 99%

Team of the Week player: 99%

Golazo Hero player: 99%

Golazo Icon player: 91%

These are some of the best odds out of all the special packs released in the Ultimate Team store so far in the game cycle. A 99% chance of packing a Golazo Hero player and a 91% chance of obtaining a Golazo Icon makes the cost of the pack worthwhile.

What are the best cards available in the EA FC 24 Supreme Golazo pack?

These are some of the best players you can obtain from this pack:

Johan Cruyff: 97 (Golazo Icon)

Bobby Charlton: 94 (Golazo Icon)

Cafu: 94 (Golazo Icon)

Saeed Al Owairan: 93 (Golazo Hero)

Dimitar Berbatov: 93 (Golazo Hero)

David Ginola: 92 (Golazo Hero)

Aitana Bonmati: 92 (Team of the Week)

Kylian Mbappe: 91 (Gold)

The EA FC 24 Supreme Golazo pack can be purchased only once and will be available in the Ultimate Team store till Friday (April 5). It costs 650,000 coins or 3,500 FC Points to purchase. While it is a steep cost for those wanting to spend coins due to the untradeable nature of the pack's contents, it is amazing value for those willing to participate in microtransactions and spend FC Points.