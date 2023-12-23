Is the EA FC 24 Supreme Icebreaker pack worth it?

The Winter Wildcards promo has kicked off in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has released the Supreme Icebreaker pack in the store on the first day of the event. This is one of the most expensive and enticing packs released so far in the game, so it comes as a surprise that it is up for grabs on the inaugural day itself.

While the Supreme Icebreaker pack is definitely expensive, it offers some of the most appealing contents, leaving gamers wondering whether it is worth spending their coins or FC Points to purchase it.

With so many special cards currently being available in packs, fans will be eager to get their hands on as many of these new boosted items in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Supreme Icebreaker pack is now live in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Store

The Winter Wildcards roster features both current-gen superstars like Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as upgraded versions of legends like Pele. There are also plenty of re-released special cards up for grabs from promos like Triple Threat, Thunderstruck, and Radioactive, making the latest Supreme Icebreaker pack even more appealing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The pack will be available in the game over the course of the upcoming week and costs 500,000 coins or 3,500 FC Points to unlock. This makes it one of the most expensive packs to be released in the Ultimate Team store so far in the game cycle.

What does the Supreme Icebreaker pack contain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Supreme Icebreaker pack contains 70 rare gold players with a minimum overall rating of 83, with five guaranteed to be 87-rated or higher. It also contains four loan player picks between two Base Icons rated 90 or higher. All items are untradeable.

Here are the specific pack probabilities based on card rarity and item type:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 48%

Triple Threat player: 15%

Thunderstruck player: 17%

Radioactive player: 5.3%

Winter Wildcards player: 51%

Winter Wildcards Icon player: 10%

With players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Pele all having special versions currently available in packs, these probabilities are certainly very tempting for fans looking to upgrade their squads or obtain fodder players for various SBCs.

However, the pack is only worth purchasing for those willing to spend money on microtransactions to buy it via FC Points.

Coins are extremely valuable in the world of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it is very unlikely that gamers will be able to make a profit after spending 500,000 coins on the Supreme Icebreaker pack.