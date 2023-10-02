Is eFootball 2024 dying? Twitch viewership numbers suggest massive fall in popularity amid EA FC 24 launch

In an ideal world, the success of EA FC 24 and eFootball 2024 would have seen publishers Konami and EA Sports shaping up as potential competitors like the good old days. After all, the two series have been the most popular choices for those who love playing football video games. However, a recent Reddit post shared by user u/LittleBlueCubes painted a grim picture of Konami and its plans for one of its most popular series.

The number of viewers for a game on Twitch might not be the ultimate test of its success, as this depends on several variables. A video game that might not be very popular for streams could still be considered both a commercial and critical success. However, eFootball 2024, despite receiving a major seasonal update in September 2023, is attracting numbers less than FIFA 23, which has since been replaced by EA FC 24.

eFootball 2024 has a massive shortage of content compared to EA FC 24

Since EA FC 24 was released on September 22 in early access, there has been plenty of comparison between it and eFootball 2024 on different forums. While the gameplay of both games has seperate pros and cons, one of the two titles is far ahead in terms of content.

Despite receiving several updates, eFootball 2024 lacks content. It doesn't have anything for offline fans, and the Manager Mode that was promised doesn't yet have a release date as of writing. While the Dream Team mode has received some improvements, the overall content is lacking. While players will initially have plenty of tasks to complete, it all dries up rather quickly.

It's the biggest reason why the number of viewers and streamers for the game has dropped since last month. With EA FC 24's release, the attention has been shifted to EA Sports' latest release.

Despite dropping the FIFA tag from its name, the latest launch is a true continuation of the popular series. In fact, there are plenty of new features and gameplay mechanics that have shifted the existing meta. EA Sports has also been busy releasing daily content to the Ultimate Team mode.

As for those who love offline content, there's the Career mode that can be played as a player or as a manager. There's also Pro Club, which allows players to become football professionals on the virtual stage, along with Volta, which is a modern take on the older FIFA Street games.

There's a key difference between the two products—EA FC 24 costs $69.99 to buy (on current-gen), whereas eFootball 2024 is completely free to play. However, being free isn't enough, as players require content to stay engaged. Konami has also been extremely slow in rolling out new content with updates. For instance, the Dream Team mode has essentially remained the same over the last three years, which makes it difficult for players to stay engaged throughout the year.

The situation of Konami's football video game could change for the better, but things so far haven't been particularly positive. Despite collecting feedback from fans, the updates that address concerns have been lukewarm and slow. Unless things change radically, the eFootball series will likely be left behind as a footnote in the world of football video games, while EA FC 24 is set to build on the existing success of the FIFA series.